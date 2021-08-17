The Lost City of D is scheduled to hit theaters on April 15, 2022

Everything to Know About Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's New Movie, The Lost City of D

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are hitting the big screen together next year.

The two actors recently wrapped production on their upcoming movie, The Lost City of D, which is set to premiere in theaters on April 15, 2022.

The film stars Bullock, 57, and Tatum, 41, as a romance novelist and her new book's cover model, respectively. The pair embark on a book tour together only to end up in the middle of a kidnap attempt that takes them on a cutthroat jungle adventure.

Here's everything to know about The Lost City of D so far, from how Tatum prepared for filming to the A-list actor who was originally slated to take his role.

The actors have documented their fun on set together.

After The Last City of D wrapped on Friday, Tatum celebrated by taking a dip with costar Bullock.

In a video he shared to Instagram on Monday, the Magic Mike star holds Bullock as he falls back into a giant pool on the movie's set, where two stunt doubles were already swimming and sporting the same clothes as the two stars.

"Well that's a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don't have words," he wrote in the caption. "I also don't have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I'll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever. Ahahah."

On Friday, he posted some black-and-white mirror selfies after getting a haircut.

"And just like that... our 1st Charlie yells 'and that's a wrap'... and I feel myself coming back and the hair starts coming off," Tatum wrote, previously noting that getting a cut after finishing a movie is "a bit of a ritual" for him.

Tatum had also been documenting his time on set with Bullock prior to last week's wrap, sharing a photo in May of them striking a pose in full wardrobe, while wading through a swamp. "This is no fun...no fun at all!" he jokingly wrote in the caption.

Tatum got back into shape before taking on the role.

In May, Tatum revealed he had to shed some quarantine pounds to get back into leading man shape.

"For the first week or two weeks, I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes but I was like, 'I can't do this for two months. This is bad,'" the Step Up actor said on The Tonight Show.

"And then, me and my buddy, we just went really, really hard," he added. "We just started training every day. And it was great — I mean, I came out a completely new person."

The movie was almost a Proposal reunion.

An appearance from Reynolds, 44, would have had him reunite with Bullock on screen for the first time since they starred together in the 2009 rom-com, The Proposal.

However, Tatum was confirmed to be Bullock's costar in December.