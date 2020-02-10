Everything to Know About Bong Joon Ho’s Interpreter Who Wants to Make a Movie About the Oscars

Parasite swept at the Oscars on Sunday night with director Bong Joon Ho taking the stage for his speeches — alongside a very special guest.

The South Korean director was aided throughout awards season — and Oscar night — by his interpreter, 25-year-old Sharon Choi, who is a director herself.

Choi has accompanied Bong throughout the awards circuit leading up to Parasite‘s four major Oscar wins, including Best Picture, interpreting for the director and sending out his hilarious, and often touching, messages to American audiences and the world.

Here’s everything to know about the up-and-coming director.

Image zoom Bong Joon Jo and Sharon Choi at the Academy Awards CRAIG SJODIN via Getty

1. She’s been interpreting for Bong since May.

Choi has been accompanying Bong since last May when Parasite debuted at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

It was there that the film won the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, and put Parasite on the map.

2. Choi is a filmmaker, as well.

She is currently living in Seoul, South Korea and hopes to direct her own feature films, according to The Guardian.

Choi studied film in college and is already hard at work on her own screenplay.

Bong revealed to reporters backstage at the Oscars that Choi has her own project in the works.

RELATED: Parasite Makes Oscars History with Best Picture Win: ‘We Never Imagined This to Ever Happen’

“You already know she’s a filmmaker. And she studied film in the university, yeah, so I’m so curious about her script,” Bong said. “Actually, she’s writing some feature-length script. I’m so curious about it.”

3. Choi’s script will cover a familiar topic.

Choi’s project will touch on something she’s already quite used to — awards season.

Image zoom Sharon Choi and Bong Joon Ho Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The Wrap journalist Steve Pond tweeted the news on Sunday, writing, “Bong Joon Ho’s translator, Sharon Choi, is a director. When awards season ends (i.e. tomorrow), she says she wants to start making a movie… about awards season.”

4. She’s got a large following.

Choi has won the hearts of movie fans as she’s interpreted for Bong.

Even the Parasite director has noticed, telling The Hollywood Reporter after the Golden Globes last month, “She has a big fandom.”

Choi admitted to the outlet that the attention has made her “super anxious” but that working alongside Bong has been an unforgettable experience.

“I’m just a huge fan of this film and all the filmmakers,” she told THR. “So it’s been great. This is so embarrassing, but yes, it’s been great.”