Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of Hollywood's A-list couples before postponing their wedding in 2003 and breaking up in 2004

Everything Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Said About Each Other Since Their 2004 Split

"Bennifer" might be a thing of the past, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's friendship continues to live on despite their breakup in 2004.

The Oscar-winning actor, 48, was spotted visiting Lopez's Los Angeles home on Friday, a source tells PEOPLE.

A separate source who knows them both tells PEOPLE, "They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years."

Affleck and Lopez, 51, were engaged in 2002 and made headlines as "Bennifer" during their years together, even costarring in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding just days before they were set to walk down the aisle. The two officially split in January 2004.

While news of their friendship post-split might come as a surprise to fans, the two have had nothing but good things to say to each other in recent years.

When Lopez was featured on the cover of InStyle's May Beauty Issue, Affleck was among some of the stars interviewed for the piece in which he praised the singer's professionalism.

"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," Affleck told the magazine.

He continued, "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

Affleck also jokingly teased Lopez, saying, " 'Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s … at best?' "

Lopez accepted the praise and returned the compliment to Affleck, telling the magazine, "I don't have any [beauty] secrets except JLo Beauty — and I'm giving them all to everyone with every product. Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too."

The exes have also reflected on their relationship in the past, with Affleck talking about how much of the media attention about their relationship was unduly negative toward Lopez while on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.

"People were so f—— mean about her — sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s--- was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said," Affleck said during the podcast. "Now it's like, she's lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she f—— should be!"

"I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez's career and being who she is at 50 years old today," he added.

In March 2016, Lopez told PEOPLE she and Affleck "didn't try to have a public relationship."

"We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids and it was like, 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure."

When she first met the actor, "I felt like … 'Okay, this is it,' " the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer continued. "[But] sometimes I feel like what you think people are and how you see them when you love them is different than when they reveal later."