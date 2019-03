Paltrow opened up in January 2019 about the term in an interview with the Evening Standard, saying, “Family structure can be reinvented and divorce doesn’t have to be devastating.” She continued, “It doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship with somebody.”

As for how the phrase helped her coparent with Martin she said, “I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids. But our relationship is much better like this: friends and coparents and family.”