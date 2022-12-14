Entertainment Movies 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations Chelsea Handler will host the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 By Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Twitter Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 12:34 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock The critics' choices are in! On Wednesday, the Critics Choice Association announced its film nominees for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the pack with 14 nominations overall, including a best actress nomination for Michelle Yeoh and best supporting actor nod for Ke Huy Quan. Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans received 11 nominations, while Damian Chazelle's new movie Babylon was given 10 nods for the upcoming awards ceremony. "This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long," CCA executive Joey Berlin said in a statement Wednesday. "Our collective opinion about the year's finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community." The 2023 Golden Globe Awards nominations were unveiled on Monday morning, with The Banshees of Inisherin leading with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six and Babylon and The Fabelmans both with five. The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, with comedian and television host Chelsea Handler hosting the ceremony live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Read on for the complete list of movie nominees. White Lotus, Top Gun 2, Avatar 2 and Wednesday All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations 20th Century Studios Best picture Avatar: The Way of Water Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All At Once The Fabelmans Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery RRR TÁR Top Gun: Maverick Women Talking Best actor Austin Butler (Elvis) Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) Brendan Fraser (The Whale) Paul Mescal (Aftersun) Bill Nighy (Living) Best actress Cate Blanchett – Tár Viola Davis – The Woman King Danielle Deadwyler – Till Margot Robbie – Babylon Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once Best supporting actor Paul Dano – The Fabelmans Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway Best supporting actress Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Jessie Buckley – Women Talking Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Moviestore/Shutterstock Best young actor/actress Frankie Corio – Aftersun Jalyn Hall – Till Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time Sadie Sink – The Whale Best acting ensemble The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery The Woman King Women Talking Best director James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water Damien Chazelle – Babylon Todd Field – Tár Baz Luhrmann – Elvis Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin Sarah Polley – Women Talking Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King S. S. Rajamouli – RRR Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Best original screenplay Todd Field – Tár Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans Charlotte Wells – Aftersun Best adapted screenplay Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale Kazuo Ishiguro – Living Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said Sarah Polley – Women Talking Best cinematography Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water Roger Deakins – Empire of Light Florian Hoffmeister – Tár Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick Linus Sandgren – Babylon Best production design Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara – The Fabelmans Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon Best editing Tom Cross – Babylon Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis Monika Willi – Tár Best costume design Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once Catherine Martin – Elvis Gersha Phillips – The Woman King Mary Zophres – Babylon Best hair and makeup Babylon The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once The Whale Brendan Fraser in The Whale (2022). Courtesy of A24 Best visual effects Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Everything Everywhere All at Once RRR Top Gun: Maverick Best comedy The Banshees of Inisherin Bros Everything Everywhere All at Once Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Triangle of Sadness The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Best animated feature Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Marcel the Shell with Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red Wendell & Wild Best foreign language film All Quiet on the Western Front Argentina, 1985 Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths Close Decision to Leave RRR Best song "Carolina" – Where the Crawdads Sing "Ciao Papa" – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio "Hold My Hand" – Top Gun: Maverick "Lift Me Up" – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "Naatu Naatu" – RRR "New Body Rhumba" – White Noise Best score Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Michael Giacchino – The Batman Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking Justin Hurwitz – Babylon John Williams – The Fabelmans