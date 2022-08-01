Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Variety reported Sunday that Everything Everywhere All at Once has hit $100 million globally, marking A24's first film to do so at the box office

Everything Everywhere All at Once Becomes First A24 Film to Make $100 Million at Worldwide Box Office

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once just hit a blockbuster financial milestone.

The film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, crossed $100 million at the global box office, making it A24's first movie to do so, Variety reports.

It has surpassed other top money-makers from the production company like Uncut Gems (2019), which made $50 million domestically, and 2018's Hereditary, which made over $80 million worldwide.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was originally released in the U.S. in March and is already available to stream, but it hit domestic theaters again over the weekend.

According to Variety, the film made an additional $650,000 at the box office during its Friday-to-Sunday run in nearly 1,500 theaters.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

In Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn Wang, a Chinese immigrant swept up in a wild adventure, where she's dropped into other universes on a mission to save her world.

Writers/directors Scheinert, 35, and Kwan, 34 — collectively known as the Daniels — originally envisioned martial arts legend and actor Jackie Chan for the role and met with him. When Chan, 68, told them he was unavailable, the part was rewritten for Yeoh, 59.

In an interview with The Guardian published in May, Yeoh shared how her longtime friend reacted to the movie's acclaim.

"Jackie actually texted me," she said. "And he says, 'Wow, I hear amazing things about your movie. Did you know that the boys came to see me in China?' And I said, 'Yes, your loss, my bro!' "

While promoting the film in April, Curtis, 63, said on The Talk, "I think there's a touching story at the heart of everything. And in the best of these sort of sci-fi multiverse movies, if they don't touch you, the audience leaves sort of inured."

"This is a movie that actually makes you feel tremendous heart," she added.