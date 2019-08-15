Is There a Twist in Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding's Rom-Com Last Christmas? Twitter Thinks So

The holiday rom-com Last Christmas doesn’t hit theaters until November, but fans think they may have already figured out the film’s alleged plot twist.

The trailer, released Wednesday, shows Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke and Crazy Rich Asians leading man Henry Golding having a meet-cute in yuletide-season London. The two continue to bump into each other and eventually develop a close relationship — just in time for Christmas.

However, certain snippets of the trailer have fans wondering if Golding’s character Tom could be more than just a love interest.

Some eagle-eyed viewers noted that Tom only interacts with Clarke’s character Kate and sometimes appears to pop out of nowhere, leading them to infer that he could be a ghost or an angel.

“I’m just saying if you put out a trailer where a prominently featured character only ever speaks to one other character, we all know they’re a ghost,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “Trying to find even one moment in the #LastChristmas trailer where Henry Golding interacts with someone OTHER than Emilia Clarke.”

Im just saying if you put out a trailer where a prominently featured character only ever speaks to one other character, we all know they're a ghost — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) August 14, 2019

*me trying to find even one moment in the #LastChristmas trailer where henry golding interacts with someone OTHER than emilia clarke, thereby proving he is corporeal rather than a sexy festive ghost* pic.twitter.com/S9QXYLHzbh — emma lord (@dilemmalord) August 14, 2019

Image zoom Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke in Last Christmas Universal Pictures

Other social media users pointed to a brief section of the trailer that reveals that Kate once had an illness that almost killed her, wondering if Tom was the organ donor who saved her life. The theory even fits with the lyrics to the movie’s namesake song “Last Christmas,” as one tweeter pointed out — “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart.”

“Emilia Clarke’s character probably got the heart of Henry Golding’s character the previous Xmas and now has visions of him,” another user added.

#LastChristmasMovie theory: Henry Golding is an angel, and Emilia Clarke received his heart in a transplant when she was sick. 🎵 Last Christmas I gave you my heart 🎵 — Sam Wilson (@yeahyeahsam) August 14, 2019

"Last Christmas, I gave you my heart"

Probably the twist, right? Like, Emilia Clarke's character probably got the heart of Henry Golding's character the previous Xmas and now has visions of him. I think she's the only one who interacts with him in the trailer? #LastChristmasMovie — Steve F (@FistOfFiori) August 14, 2019

Some fan theories also shared similarities with the Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life, where an angel comes down from heaven to help guide the main character through a tough time in his life.

“He literally sounds like he’s guiding her throughout the movie, like her guardian angel,” a Twitter user theorized.

A few social media users even poked fun at all the theories. “What if the twist in Last Christmas is that both the audience and Emilia Clarke become convinced that Henry Golding is an angel/a ghost/all in her head but actually he’s a real dude who’s just improbably perfect,” one wrote.

he literally sounds like he's guiding her throughout the movie, like her guardian angel — merry christmas 🐝 (@clarkewarriors) August 14, 2019

me after watching the Last Christmas trailer pic.twitter.com/WADFDq1vLe — Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) August 14, 2019

What if the twist in LAST CHRISTMAS is that both the audience and Emilia Clarke become convinced that Henry Golding is an angel/a ghost/all in her head but actually he's a real dude who's just improbably perfect — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) August 14, 2019

Last Christmas is directed by Paul Feig (Spy) and co-written and co-produced by Emma Thompson, who also stars as Kate’s mom. The film features music from the late George Michael.

The rom-com hits theaters November 8th, just in time for Christmas.