Every Time Jennifer Lopez Played a Bride On Screen
Before she became Mrs. Affleck, Lopez had plenty of experience walking down the aisle in movies
Marry Me, 2022
As the name implies, Lopez's most recent romantic comedy involved two weddings for her character Kat — one canceled (to Maluma's Bastian), one a happy surprise (to Owen Wilson's Charlie).
The Back-up Plan, 2010
Lopez's Zoe reached bride-to-be status with on-again, off-again boyfriend Stan (Alex O'Loughlin) after they welcomed her twins.
El Cantante, 2006
Then a real-life couple, Lopez and now ex-husband Marc Anthony played real-life couple Héctor and Nilda 'Puchi' Lavoe.
Monster-in-Law, 2005
Though Jane Fonda's Viola tried everything she could to stop Lopez's Charlie from making it official with her son Kevin (Michael Vartan), there was ultimately a happy ending.
Enough, 2002
A wedding between Lopez's Slim and boyfriend Mitch Hiller (Billy Campbell) began a dark film that actually followed an abusive relationship and a woman on the run.
The Wedding Planner, 2001
She dressed the part as lovestruck planner Mary, but Lopez actually didn't say "I do" to either of her love interests (Matthew McConaughey's Eddie or Justin Chambers' Massimo, pictured) in this 2001 hit.
Selena, 1997
Lopez's breakout film, about the life of beloved singer Selena Quintanilla, featured an elopement between Quintanilla and her love, Chris Perez (played by Jon Seda).
Two years prior, she was briefly shown in a wedding dress in the multi-generational indie film, My Family.
Shotgun Wedding, Date TBD
In an upcoming film, Lopez and Josh Duhamel play a pair — Darcy and Tom — whose destination wedding goes wrong in this upcoming action comedy.