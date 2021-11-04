Sexiest Man Alive ... for Life? Every Time Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Said He Wants to Keep the Title Forever
As he said in 2020, "I CONCEDE NOTHING"
"Whoever you put on the cover, it doesn't matter because I'm always going to be the Sexiest Man Alive. I don't give it up."
— to PEOPLE days before the 2021 announcement
"Congrats to my brother @michaelbjordan on the new sexy crown 👊🏾 I CONCEDE NOTHING 👑😉 #sma #2020."
— on Instagram after Michael B. Jordan was named Sexiest Man Alive 2020
"[Idris Elba's Sexiest Man Alive cover] dropped while we were on set in London and I reminded him yes you are PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive of 2019, but ... I am the Sexiest Man Alive in what's called perpetuity. That means, for life."
— to USA Today in 2019
"I made a pact with PEOPLE magazine a few years ago that I will never give up the title. So everyone, doesn't matter who it is, they can continue to be Sexiest Man Alive, but I am ... forever. Forever."
— to PEOPLE in 2018
"Let's all just take a moment to recognize @people's Sexiest Man Alive will always be the 6'5 260lbs of tattooed brown eyed soul."
— on Twitter, days before the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive (Blake Shelton) was announced
"I thought, 'Wow, we've pretty much reached the pinnacle.' I'm not quite too sure where we go from here. I've done it all, this is it."
— on being named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2016