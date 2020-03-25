Every Major Movie Delayed by the Coronavirus Pandemic: From Mulan to Wonder Woman 1984

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the globe, Hollywood is being forced to delay and reschedule the releases of some of the most anticipated movies of the year.

While some films, like the animated kids feature Trolls World Tour and the rom-com The Lovebirds, have moved from theatrical to digital releases, other major films have either been pushed back or delayed indefinitely altogether.

The latest sequel in the James Bond series, No Time to Die, was the major blockbuster to delay its release while the highly anticipated superhero flick, Wonder Woman 1984, is the latest to announce its postponement.

From Mulan to Scoob, here is a list of all of the movies that have had their release dates affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wonder Woman 1984

The latest film to be pushed back from its initial release date is the Warner Bros. superhero flick Wonder Woman 1984 which was originally set to be released on June 5. It has been pushed back two months and will now be released later this year on Aug. 14.

Original U.S. Release Date: June 5

New U.S. Release Date: August 14

No Time to Die

No Time to Die was the first major film to call off its release because of the coronavirus outbreak. It was originally planned to be released in April but will now be released at the end of this year on Nov. 25.

Original U.S. Release Date: April 10

New U.S. Release Date: November 25

Mulan

Fans eager to see Disney’s latest live-action flick will have to wait to see Mulan bring honor to us all. The film was originally scheduled to be released this month but has been pushed back indefinitely.

Original U.S. Release Date: March 27

New U.S. Release Date: TBD

A Quiet Place Part II

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 thriller was called off earlier this month and has yet to be given a new release date.

Original U.S. Release Date: March 20

New U.S. Release Date: TBD

Minions: The Rise of Gru

A sequel to Minions, and spin-off/prequel to the main Despicable Me film series, Minions: The Rise of Gru has been pushed back indefinitely from its summer release date.

Original U.S. Release Date: July 3

New U.S. Release Date: TBD

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

The Petter Rabbit sequel has pushed back its spring release date of April 3 to later this summer on Aug. 7.

Original U.S. Release Date: April 3

New U.S. Release Date: August 7

Fast & Furious 9

The highly anticipated and ninth venture in the Fast & Furious franchise has been pushed back just about an entire year from its original May 2020 release date. It will now be released in April 2021.

Original U.S. Release Date: May 23

New U.S. Release Date: April 2, 2021

Scoob

The gang’s all here but they will have to wait to unmask their villainous foes at another time now that the animated feature has been postponed indefinitely.

Original U.S. Release Date: May 15

New U.S. Release Date: TBD

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Dev Patel led film was been pushed back indefinitely from its springtime release date of May 8.

Original U.S. Release Date: May 8

New U.S. Release Date: TBD

The New Mutants

After numerous delays prior to the coronavirus pandemic, 20th Century’s X-Men spinoff The New Mutants is being pushed back once again, this time indefinitely.

Original U.S. Release Date: April 3

New U.S. Release Date: TBD

Lovebirds

The theatrical release of the Issa Rae and Kamail Nanjiani rom-com The Lovebirds was scheduled for April 3 but the film will now find a home at Netflix when it lands on the streaming platform at a later date.

Original U.S. Release Date: April 3

New U.S. Release Date: TBD on Netflix

Trolls Word Tour

Fans of the adorable Trolls franchise will now be able to watched its latest animated flick from the comfort of their own homes as they practice social distancing. The film was scheduled to be released in theaters in mid-April but will now be available via on-demand providers next month.

Original U.S. Release Date: April 17

New U.S. Release Date: April 10 (via on-demand providers and available as a 48-hour rental for $19.99)

Run

Sarah Paulson’s return to the silver screen in a thriller about an overbearing mother has also been postponed indefinitely.

Original U.S. Release Date: May 8

New U.S. Release Date: TBD

Spiral

The ninth installment in the Saw horror franchise starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson has been pushed back with no new release date set.

Original U.S. Release Date: May 15

New U.S. Release Date: TBD

In the Heights

The movie musical based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage production of the same name has been postponed by Warner Bros. indefinitely from its June 26 release date.

Original U.S. Release Date: June 26

New U.S. Release Date: TBD

The Woman in the Window

The Amy Adams mystery thriller was meant to open in theaters on May 15 but has now been postponed. No new release date has been set.

Original U.S. Release Date: May 15

New U.S. Release Date: TBD

