Joaquin Phoenix to Be the Next Joker — Here's Every Actor Who's Played the Iconic Supervillain

Your favorite demented, maniacally homicidal jester is coming back to the big screen—and it’s not Jared Leto.

On July 10, Warner Bros confirmed that Joaquin Phoenix, 43, would be playing the Joker in the super villain’s new origin film set to begin production this upcoming September, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Though reports of Leto potentially working with the studio on a second Joker film have swirled, Warner Bros has yet to confirm any rumors.

The Her star, who won Best Actor award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for You Were Never Really Here will be the fifth star to embody the Joker on screen, with some relatively dark and talented shoes to fill. Click through to see every actor who’s ever played or voiced the Joker.