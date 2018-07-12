Joaquin Phoenix to Be the Next Joker — Here's Every Actor Who's Played the Iconic Supervillain

Joaquin Phoenix—The Joker Origin Film (Date TBD)
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Zach Galifianakis / The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Warner Bros
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad (2016)
J. Merritt/Getty Images; Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
Troy Baker / Arkham: Origins Video Game (2013)
Allen Berezovsky/WireImage; Warner Bros.
Michael Emerson / Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (2012)
Walter McBride/WireImage; DC Comics
Brent Spiner / Young Justice Series (2010)
Barry King/Getty Images;
John DiMaggio / Batman: Under The Red Hood (2010)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Warner Bros.
Heath Ledger / The Dark Knight (2008)
Tony Barson/WireImage; Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock
Steve Blum / Lego Batman: The Videogame (2008)
Barry King/FilmMagic; Warner Bros.
Jeff Bennett / Batman: The Brave and The Bold (2008)
David Livingston/Getty Images; Cartoon Network
Kevin Michael Richardson / The Batman (2004)
J. Countess/Getty Images; WB
Mark Hamill / Batman the Animated Series (1992)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; WB
Jack Nicholson / Batman (1989)
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images; Warner Bros/DC Comics/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Cesar Romero / The Batman Series (1966)
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images; ABC/Getty Images
1 of 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
2 of 14 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Warner Bros
Zach Galifianakis / The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)
Advertisement
Advertisement
5 of 14 Walter McBride/WireImage; DC Comics
Michael Emerson / Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (2012)
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 of 14 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Warner Bros.
John DiMaggio / Batman: Under The Red Hood (2010)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
10 of 14 David Livingston/Getty Images; Cartoon Network
Jeff Bennett / Batman: The Brave and The Bold (2008)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 of 14 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images; Warner Bros/DC Comics/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Jack Nicholson / Batman (1989)
Advertisement