Evel Knievel’s Son Sues Disney for Allegedly Using Icon's Likeness for Toy Story 4's Duke Caboom

Evel Knievel's son is suing Disney, claiming they used his father’s likeness for the Toy Story 4 character of Duke Caboom.

Kelly Knievel, one of the legendary stunt performer’s sons, sued Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar over the character, which was voiced by Keanu Reeves in the 2019 animated film.

Kelly is alleging the company has “used in commerce, and continue to use in commerce, the likeness, reputation, and image of Evel Knievel in the film Toy Story 4 through Defendants’ depiction of Duke Caboom, and has exploited the same connection through marketing, promotion, advertising, and sales of Toy Story 4 and in connection with the distribution, marketing advertising, promotion and sales of the Duke Cabom action figure, all without the consent or approval of K&K,” according to a trademark-infringement complaint obtained by Deadline.

Kelly is seeking more than $75,000 in damages, as well as “other and further relief as this Court may deem just and proper.” The complaint also includes dozens of images comparing the likeness of Knievel and Caboom.

Pixar has denied the allegations in a statement to the outlet, saying, “The claims are without merit and we intend to defend against them vigorously in court.”

The daredevil stuntman, born Robert Craig Knievel Jr., died in November 2007 at the age of 69.

He rose to fame in the 1960s and became synonymous with high-flying attempts to clear impossible obstacles on his two-wheeler.

Toy Story 4 introduced Reeves as Duke Caboom, a motorcycle-riding action figure, and saw the return of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, respectively.