Evangeline Lilly Sends Well Wishes to Costar Jeremy Renner After Accident: 'You Are So Strong'

The actress called Jeremy Renner "one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on January 4, 2023 05:44 PM

Evangeline Lilly is praying for Jeremy Renner's "quick and comforted recovery" after he suffered serious injuries in a snowplow accident.

On Tuesday, Lilly, 43, shared an image of herself with Renner, 51, in their 2010 movie The Hurt Locker as she sent well wishes his way.

"Jeremy has always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood," Lilly wrote. "From the first time we worked together on #thehurtlocker I recognized his full-hearted, blue-collar goodness. A beautiful man who I adore."

"I send you my most honest well-wishes, Jeremy. You are so strong," added Lilly, who, like Renner, is also part of the Marvel franchise. "I pray a quick and comforted recovery. 💪🏼. I know you are surrounded by love and support right now. Sending you mine. xx EL"

The actress finished her caption by writing "#atruehero" along with her two-photo carousel, which also shows a promo image of her, Renner and Marvel costars Don Cheadle, Chris Evans and Paul Bettany as their superhero characters.

THE HURT LOCKER
Evangeline Lilly and Jeremy Renner in The Hurt Locker (2009). Summit

On Tuesday, Renner broke his silence and thanked fans for their support two days after his Jan. 1 snowplow accident on his property in Reno, Nevada. He sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery on Monday.

He shared a photo from his hospital bed and wrote, "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference Tuesday that Renner was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before when the incident occurred.

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner. Jesse Grant/Getty

A rep told PEOPLE earlier on Tuesday that Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Year's together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall."

"So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out," the rep added.

