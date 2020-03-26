Evangeline Lilly Offers 'Sincere and Heartfelt Apology' for 'Arrogant' Coronavirus Comments

Image zoom Evangeline Lilly VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly is apologizing for her previous comments on coronavirus.

The Ant-Man actress, 40, shared an apology on her Instagram account on Thursday in which she shared a photo of kids playing Monopoly.

“Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living,” Lilly began her caption. “At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing.”

“Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY,” she continued.

“I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19,” the actress wrote. “Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.”

Lilly also directed “special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic.”

“I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria,” she explained. “I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all.”

RELATED VIDEO: Thousands of Americans Are Finding Creative Ways to Spread Kindness During Coronavirus Fear

She added, “At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now. EL.”

The Lost star had previously come under fire for an Instagram post in which she said she had “dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp.”

“They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing,” she wrote while adding #businessasusual.

In the comments of the post, Lilly wrote, “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect.”

RELATED: U.S. Cases of Coronavirus Top 75,000, Death Toll Passes 1,000: Here’s an Updated Map of the Spread

As of Thursday, the U.S. topped 81,000 cases of coronavirus, the most worldwide, with the death toll passing 1,000.

President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency in the U.S. on March 13 as the number of cases rises. However, the true number of cases is unknown, largely due to a delay in available testing kits from the government.

Epidemiologists have said that Americans need to start practicing “social distancing” — staying inside as much as possible and keeping about 6 feet of distance from people — to limit the chance of asymptomatic people spreading COVID-19 further.

The CDC also says that the best prevention methods are basic forms of hygiene — careful handwashing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.