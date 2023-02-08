Evangeline Lilly Gives Update on Jeremy Renner's Recovery: In a Wheelchair, 'Laughing' with Friends

Evangeline Lilly said she visited Jeremy Renner after his snowplow accident, saying he remains "incredibly brave and strong"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 8, 2023 04:15 PM
Jeremy Renner ; Evangeline Lilly
Photo: Getty (2)

Evangeline Lilly had an "intense" visit with friend and costar Jeremy Renner as he recovers from his serious snowplow accident.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress, 43, recently told Access that she was "just at" Renner's house "the other night" and saw how he was doing amid recovery, sharing that his spirits are high.

"He was in a wheelchair," she said. "And when we made that movie [2008's The Hurt Locker], he was so young and he was full of verve, and I remember just being so impressed by him. What's so ironic is at that point I was like the 'celebrity cameo' on some level because I was on Lost, and I was like, 'Who's this kid?' "

Now, she said, her fellow Marvel actor Renner, 52, is a "legend." She remarked on how "incredibly brave and strong" he is.

"He has recovered like a mo-fo," said Lilly. "I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It's a miracle, a straight-up miracle."

She added, "He's made of something really tough, that guy. You've always been able to see that in him. He is recovering incredibly, and I'm so grateful."

Adding more about the "intense" recent visit to Renner's house, Lilly said, "He had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic — and he was awake for the whole thing. It really has stuck with me. It's been days and I'm still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and things he could hear and things he could see...."

"He's got a journey to go through now," she said. "That's what nightmares are made out of, and he lived through it and he's on the other side now."

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy Renner Suffered Snowplow Accident While Trying to Save Nephew, Says Sheriff's Office Report

Renner, who currently stars on The Mayor of Kingstown series, has shared several updates with fans since returning home and beginning physical therapy.

On Jan. 21, he wrote on Instagram, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all."

