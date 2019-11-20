Evan Rachel Wood Says Her Frozen 2 Audition Received a Standing Ovation: Plus 'They Cried'

Evan Rachel Wood felt she nailed her audition for Frozen 2 for one special reason — she received a standing ovation!

The actress stars as Queen Iduna, Anna and Elsa’s mother, in the upcoming sequel that features some flashbacks to when the two princesses were younger and their mother was still alive. Wood sings a lullaby in the movie, which prompted the panel reviewing her audition to give her a standing ovation once she completed singing her song.

“I did, yeah. They cried,” Wood said of her audition on Good Morning America on Wednesday. “Before I went in to do the audition I said, ‘I’m gonna do the audition for a Disney movie now,’ and [my son] says, ‘I hope they clap for you, mommy.’ And when I was done, they got up and they clapped, and I came home and I went, ‘Guess what? They clapped! It worked!’ “

“I still had to wait another couple months to find out if I got it or not, so I didn’t know. I felt good about it. I’m a really cool mom right now, for a brief moment,” she joked.

Wood, 32, shares her 6-year-old son with ex-husband Jamie Bell, 33.

"I'm a really cool mom right now!" @evanrachelwood says her son loves @DisneyFrozen and he even gave her some good luck for her audition! pic.twitter.com/b6EGywtb5t — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 20, 2019

As a lifelong Disney fan, Wood also got to fulfill her dream of getting her own song, and she now uses it in a sweet way for her son.

“I’ve been singing Disney lullabies to my son since he was born, and now I get to sing my own Disney lullaby to him. It is surreal, it’s absolutely surreal,” she said, adding that he loved the movie when he saw an early screening of it.

“He reached over and grabbed my hand in the middle of the screening — he’s six! He was glued to his seat the entire time,” she said.

Frozen 2 — which also stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff in their original roles — hits theaters Nov. 22.