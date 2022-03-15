"This is what pretty much every survivor that tries to expose someone in a position of power goes through," Evan Rachel Wood said of Marilyn Manson's lawsuit on The View Monday

Evan Rachel Wood Says She's 'Not Scared' of Marilyn Manson's Lawsuit Against Her After Accusing Him of Rape

Evan Rachel Wood is addressing Marilyn Manson's lawsuit against her.

Wood — who is being sued by Manson for defamation, emotional distress and "impersonation over the internet" following sexual abuse allegations she made against him — recounted her history with Manson on The View Monday.

She alleged, "He approached me under the guise of work, false promises, and that is part of the grooming process. He was grooming me from the second he said hello."

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood wrote, in part, in an Instagram post at the time. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission."

Wood then went on to accuse Manson of sexual assault in her forthcoming documentary Phoenix Rising, which premieres on HBO on Tuesday, claiming that he "essentially raped" her on-camera during a 2007 music video shoot.

Manson filed a defamation suit against Wood on March 2.

On The View, co-host Sunny Hostin summarized Manson's allegations in the complaint — including that Wood and her "romantic partner," artist Illma Gore, "made knowingly false statements" — and asked for her response.

"I can't speak about any of the specific allegations of the lawsuit. But I am not scared," Wood said. "I am sad because this is how it works. This is what pretty much every survivor that tries to expose someone in a position of power goes through."

She added, "This is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet. This is why people don't want to come forward. This was expected. I'm very confident that I have the truth on my side, and that the truth will come out."

Alleging the lawsuit was "clearly timed" ahead of the release of her documentary, Wood continued, "I'm not doing this to clear my name, I'm doing this to protect people. I'm doing this to sound the alarm that there's a dangerous person out there, and I don't want anybody getting near him. People can think what they want about me. I have to let the legal process run its course. I'm steady as a rock."

While on The View, Wood also repeated her previous claims about her appearance in Manson's "Heart-Shaped Glasses" video when she was 19. She alleged the singer provided drugs and alcohol, and "raped" her on camera — all claims that Manson has denied through his attorney, Howard King.

"We did not have sex on set, I was raped on set," Wood said on The View. "When you're inebriated like that you can't consent — especially as a minor."

She added, "He made me forget who I was. It's taken me years to remember. It's taken me years to get back to myself and even understand what had happened to me. I really thought I was the only one. I didn't find out until much later that not only was I not the only one, but that there was a pattern to his abuse. That means it's calculated. And that means he's not going to stop until he's stopped."

She said that after feeling "broken and empty," a failed attempt to take her own life was a "turning point."

"It made me think, 'I guess there's a reason why I'm here.' I'm at the bottom so there's nowhere to go but up," Wood continued. "I always cite it as the best-worst thing that happened to me because it was when the phoenix rose from the ashes. That was the beginning."

Manson's attorney King tells PEOPLE in a statement, "Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the 'Heart-Shaped Glasses' music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses.

"Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut.

"The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups. Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth."

Representatives for Wood did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.