See Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna in Daniel Radcliffe's 'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic

Evan Rachel Wood was photographed in costume as the Queen of Pop, rocking one of Madonna's signature looks, for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story

In the snapshot, first shared by Rolling Stone, Wood, 34, is decked out in one of the Queen of Pop's iconic looks, from the teased hair to the tulle skirt, cross earrings and and black top with fingerless lace gloves.

"The secret's out! I am having WAY TOO MUCH FUN playing the iconic Madonna in @therokuchannel's WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story with Daniel Radcliffe.✨🙌🏻🙌🏻😱😱💋," Wood wrote on Instagram.

While no details of Madonna's involvement in the plot have been shared, Yankovic, 62, famously parodied her 1984 song "Like a Virgin" with his 1985 version, "Like a Surgeon."

evan rachel wood as madonna Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story | Credit: the roku channel

The Roku Channel announced Radcliffe, 32, was cast to play the popular parody musician, known for laugh-out-loud songs like "White & Nerdy," back in January.

According to a press release, "The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

In the first official photo of him in character, shared exclusively with PEOPLE last month, Radcliffe intently plays a piano accordion while in full costume — glasses, wig and all.

"Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly," the former Harry Potter actor told PEOPLE, "and I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100% unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

The Roku Original promises to take "audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time."

Yankovic said in January that he is "absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying" him in the film, joking of the British actor, "I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

"When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," he quipped.