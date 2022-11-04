Evan Rachel Wood on Playing an 'Unhinged' Madonna in 'Weird' : I 'Let Her Loose'

Evan Rachel Wood put her own spin on Madonna.

The Emmy nominee plays the iconic singer in the new comedic biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story opposite Daniel Radcliffe as the titular parody musician, who co-wrote the film. Wood, 35, told E! News about her silly approach to portraying Madonna, now 64, in the '80s.

"I watched tons of interviews, and I was constantly playing them on set just so I have the cadence of her voice and the tone in my head. I just sort of let her loose on set and took the foundation that I had and turned it up and made it the most unhinged, sort of stage-mom Madonna that one has ever seen," she explained.

Wood added that she and Radcliffe, 33, "were both fully committed and had a good sense of humor" with the project.

Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. the roku channel

At the Toronto Film Festival in September, Wood told PEOPLE about studying to play Madonna.

"This is one of the most fun projects I've worked on," she said. "I felt like, oh no, now I'm only gonna wanna do comedies because it was such a great experience. ... It was very hard to keep a straight face most of the time."

She recalled "everyone had fun" working on bringing the largely fictionalized Madonna character to life, from wardrobe and costume to hair and makeup.

"I spent a few weeks before shooting just bingeing Madonna interviews from the early '80s and her music videos and things," said Wood. "It was fun. It's always fun to get to go back and revisit and be like, 'Oh, right — she's a genius.' There's a reason why she's Madonna."

Wood said she wanted to keep the costumes afterward. "Every day it was just as fun as the first time I put it on," she said of the Madonna looks. "I would just constantly film myself dancing around and Dubsmashing in my trailer. But I don't think I got to keep anything."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is now streaming on The Roku Channel.