Evan Rachel Wood Surprises Sleep No More Audiences with Guest Appearances in Interactive Show

Theatergoers got up close and personal with Evan Rachel Wood during recent surprise appearances in Sleep No More.

The Golden Globe–nominated actress, 32, shocked attendees at the interactive, immersive live experience during two New York performances in December. Wood, who currently can be heard lending her voice to Disney’s Frozen 2, played the role of the Nurse during the show.

Held at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City, Sleep No More is a unique show that takes guests on a choose-your-own-adventure style narrative beyond a single stage, instead roaming throughout the space.

As guest explore the sets, they don white masks to distinguish themselves from the actors in the story that’s inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Spike Lee, Shia LaBeouf and Hobbs & Shaw‘s Vanessa Kirby have recently been spotted in masks enjoying the show.

Image zoom Evan Rachel Wood

Image zoom Evan Rachel Wood

After one of the shows, Wood joined the cast onstage during McKittrick Follies, held at the hotel’s Manderley Bar, where she performed a cover of “All You Need is Love” by The Beatles.

Other famous faces to pop up within the show’s cast in years past include Neil Patrick Harris and Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr.

Image zoom Evan Rachel Wood Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Wood is no stranger to garnering standing ovations for her live performances — even at the auditions phase. To land her Frozen 2 part, the star said she nailed her try-out thanks to her singing abilities.

In the film, Wood plays Queen Iduna, Anna and Elsa’s mother, performing a lullaby in the movie, which prompted the panel reviewing her audition to give her a standing ovation once she completed singing.

“Before I went in to do the audition I said, ‘I’m gonna do the audition for a Disney movie now,’ and [my son] says, ‘I hope they clap for you, mommy,'” Wood told Good Morning America in November. “And when I was done, they got up and they clapped, and I came home and I went, ‘Guess what? They clapped! It worked!’“

She added: “I’m a really cool mom right now, for a brief moment.”