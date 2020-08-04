The story of Helen Reddy's life and her iconic "I Am Woman" is hitting screens in September

Evan Peters and Tilda Cobham-Hervey Chronicle the Life of Helen Reddy in First Trailer for I Am Woman

The life of Helen Reddy is hitting the big screen.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the first trailer for I Am Woman, Evan Peters and Tilda Cobham-Hervey bring the story of the American-Australian singer to life amid the 1970s women's movement and the explosion of her anthem "I Am Woman."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As Reddy arrived in America to begin her music career, she encountered obstacles in the music industry.

"I’m being paid less than the band," Reddy, played by Cobham-Hervey, tells a nightclub manager.

He replies, "They’re men, they’ve got families to feed."

"I’ve got a family to feed," she says.

Image zoom Evan Peters and Tilda Cobham-Hervey Quiver Distribution

As she creates "I Am Woman," Reddy meets Jeff Wald (Peters), an aspiring talent manager who becomes her agent and husband.

Joining forces, the two set out to get her song on the radio but meet opposition when music executives tell the two the song sounds "angry."

"It's man-hating," one executive tells them.

Not willing to back down, Reddy sets her sights on getting it aired, saying, "From now on, no one can tell us what we can and can’t do."

The film, directed by Unjoo Moon, also stars Danielle Macdonald, Matty Cardarople, Dusty Sorg and Gus Murray.

In 2019, Moon told Variety at the Toronto Film Festival that Reddy "cried at the end of the movie."

"I think she cried because it's so amazing for her to see what it means to everyone," Moon said. "I think she felt that in the moment."