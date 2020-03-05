Eva Mendes Will Only Post Ryan Gosling 'Flashbacks' on Instagram: 'My Man and My Kids Are Private'

Eva Mendes is opening up about protecting her relationship with Ryan Gosling from social media.

The actress, 46, shared a photo of herself on Tuesday in which she posed for her new collection with New York & Company. Mendes, however, spotted a request by a fan who told the actress they “wouldn’t mind an appearance by Ryan [Gosling] on this page.”

Mendes, who began dating Gosling, 39, in 2011, commented, “As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flash backs of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that).”

“My man and my kids are private,” she wrote. “That’s important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!”

Image zoom

Image zoom

Mendes did thank the fan for complimenting her, adding, “I take so much joy from connecting to other women. It means so much to me. Even just a quick exchange. I struggle with Social Media but I love the constant connection with women. I try to post responsibly and I try to make sure I don’t portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad.”

RELATED: Eva Mendes Wants to Reunite with Will Smith for a Hitch Sequel: ‘Let’s Do This’

The Hitch star continued, “Instagram can be hurtful in that way. Like with this picture, this is actually a campaign shot and it was retouched. So I want women to know that. I want women to know it takes a lot for me to look this way and that I struggle with food among many other things. So thank you again for your comment and feel free to call me out on bulls— if you see it.”

Image zoom Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Mendes and Gosling share two daughters together: Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3. While the two keep their relationship low-key, Mendes briefly revealed an interesting fact about Gosling in February while responding to a fan on Instagram.

“Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker,” Mendes responded to a commenter who had asked if she and Gosling cook at all. “For real. Incredible. No joke.”

The same, it seems, can’t be said for Mendes. “I’m not sure that what I do is cooking,” she admitted. “Its more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice.”

“He really cooks,” she said. “I survive.”