Eva Mendes Wants to Return to Acting After Years-Long Hiatus but 'Won't Do Violence' or 'Sexuality'

Eva Mendes is ready to get back in front of the camera.

However, on Tuesday's episode of The View, the mother of two, 48, revealed that she has a new set of requirements for any potential roles.

"I have such a short list of what I will do. Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything — I mean, if it was a fun project," she shared. "But now I won't do violence, I don't want to do sexuality, I don't want to do... the list is short."

When asked if she'd return to the big screen for a "special project" that meets her criteria, she replied, "I hope so. It has to be nice and clean."

Whoopi Goldberg suggested, "Stuff like Disney does," to which the Hitch star replied, "Disney! Perfect."

In 2020, Mendes shared what type of Disney role she would like to play in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm more of the villain kinda type of girl," she said. "I'm more of the Ursula type... I like the villains of the Disney movies. They're fun."

On The View, Goldberg also invited Mendes — who shares daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling — back on the program to co-host the show.

The 2 Fast 2 Furious alum last appeared in 2014's Lost River, which was written, co-produced and directed by Gosling. She also voiced a yoga instructor on a 2021 episode of the ABC Kids animated series Bluey.

Earlier this month, Mendes opened up on Today With Hoda & Jenna about becoming a mother.

"Something really crazy happened," Mendes told Kotb of having children in her 40s. "I met Ryan Gosling, I fell in love with Ryan Gosling, and then I was like, 'Oh right. I want your babies.' "