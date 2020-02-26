Eva Mendes Wants to Reunite with Will Smith for a Hitch Sequel: 'Let's Do This'

Image zoom Shutterstock (2)

Eva Mendes wants to see what Alex “Hitch” Hitchens would do in today’s dating world.

While attending the Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles over the weekend, the 45-year-old actress revealed that she would love to make a sequel to her popular 2005 romantic comedy Hitch with costar Will Smith.

“You know what? It’s time for a Hitch 2. Will, let’s do this. Hitch 2,” Mendes told Entertainment Tonight after realizing that the movie will celebrate its 15th anniversary this year.

“It’d be in the world of all these dating apps,” she added. “What would Hitch do? He’d be out of a job.”

In the original love story, Smith plays a professional dating consultant who helps men get the girl of their dreams and who ultimately finds a love of his own with Mendes’ character, Sara Melas.

Hitch aside, the mother-of-two — who last appeared in her partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014 film Lost River — also opened up about the way motherhood has impacted her career in Hollywood and the films she wants to work on in the future.

“Acting is something that I will always love. It’s just like now that I have children, I’m kind of extreme,” Mendes told ET. “There’s just so many things I won’t do. Like I won’t do most of the movies I’ve done in the past. A lot of things are off that list. I don’t want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don’t want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all.”

“So I’m basically like, ‘Disney, I’m all yours, Disney,'” she added. “That’s all that’s left.”

However, she wouldn’t just want to play another Disney princess, telling the outlet she’s “more of the villain kinda type of girl.”

“I’m more of the Ursula type. I like the villains of the Disney movies,” she admitted. “They’re fun.”

Mendes shares her two daughters, 3½-year-old Amada Lee and 5-year-old Esmeralda Amada, with her longtime beau Ryan Gosling.

While speaking to PEOPLE over the weekend, the fashion designer said she loves watching their children forge their own identities.

“They are so their own women already. And it’s so beautiful to watch,” Mendes said. “I really feel like it’s my job to get out of their way.”

“To protect them, of course, but to just let them be what they want to be,” she clarified. “I try not to give my opinion too much on what they like.”