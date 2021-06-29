Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Doesn't Take Any of Her Instagram Photos: 'It's a Girl Thang'

Eva Mendes responded to an Instagram comment, asking how many of her photos were taken by her partner Ryan Gosling. "None that I post," she wrote

Eva Mendes has served as a muse for her partner Ryan Gosling on the big screen, but when it comes to her social media game, the actress, 47, doesn't let the father of her two daughters get involved.

"How many of your photos are taken by Ryan," one of her 2.4 million Instagram followers recently asked in the comments section of a photo she posted. "None that I post," Mendes responded. "My friends take them and I take theirs. It's a girl thang :)"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She and Gosling, 40, have been in a relationship since 2011, after meeting on the set of their film The Place Beyond the Pines. Mendes recently shared a throwback of their blossoming romance from the set of the movie, marking one of Gosling's rare appearances on her feed. "Throwing it wayyy back...." she captioned the snap.

The couple shares two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 5, and have made an effort to keep their family life private over the years. She previously acknowledged their absence from her Instagram feed in another comment.

eva mendes comment Credit: eva mendes/ instagram

"As far as Ryan, I'll only post flash backs of things that are already 'out there' (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that)," she wrote in response to a follower in March 2020. "My man and kids are private. That's important to me so thanks for getting that."

Mendes opened up about raising a family with Gosling back in October. "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby," she said on Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

The proud mom also answered whether she's plotting her return to acting, after making her last onscreen appearance in 2014's Lost River, written and directed by her beau. "I am now that [my kids] getting a bit older," Mendes explained. "But I really feel like I never want to send the wrong message to young women out there. It's not an either/or situation."

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Mendes Calls Parenting Her Two Daughters 'Beautiful and Maddening'