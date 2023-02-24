Eva Mendes Remembers How Pamela Anderson 'Was So Incredibly Sweet to Me' Early in Her Career

"I was a nervous actor just starting out & she made sure I felt welcomed," Mendes wrote of Anderson Friday on Instagram

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 01:17 PM
Eva Mendes, Pamela Anderson
Photo: Tim Hunter / Newspix via Getty, Roy Rochlin/Getty

Eva Mendes is singing Pamela Anderson's praises.

Sharing a stunning photo of the Baywatch alum to Instagram on Friday, the Hitch actress lauded Anderson's recently released Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, saying she "loved watching" it.

Mendes, 48, went on to recall meeting Anderson, 55, around 20 years ago, while guest-starring on an episode of Anderson's action-dramedy V.I.P.

"She was so Incredibly sweet to me," Mendes continued. "I was a nervous actor just starting out & she made sure I felt welcomed. An actor never forgets that. It means so much. 💗"

"I'm so happy she's finally telling her story. 💗 Lotsa love to you beautiful," she concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

At the premiere of her new Netflix documentary in Los Angeles last month, Anderson told PEOPLE that going back in time was an essential part of the process for telling her story — for the film and for her Love, Pamela memoir, which both dropped Jan. 31.

"Of course it's emotional for me," the actress said. "It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings."

She added, "That's how I wrote my book. I wanted to go through all the chapters of my life and feel those feelings. It was hard. It was very hard."

And seeing the finished product was also moving for her two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee: Brandon Thomas Lee, a producer on the movie, and Dylan Jagger Lee, both of whom attended the premiere with their mom.

"I think Brandon was a little emotional. Dylan was a little emotional when he saw it," Anderson said. "Brandon's seen a ton of it. He's been doing this for two years, so this has been a long process and as a mom, you never want to burden your kids. But this has kind of been a fun family project, but it had a lot of emotion tied to it."

RELATED VIDEO: Pamela Anderson Says "It's Emotional" to Watch Her Life Story in New Netflix Documentary

Pamela, a love story follows Anderson's growth "from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother," according to a synopsis on IMDb.

As for her book, it landed on The New York Times bestsellers list at No. 2 in its first week, just behind Prince Harry's book Spare in the nonfiction category.

"I've just heard the news ... My book 'Love, Pamela' is a New York Times Best Seller! Thank you from the depths of my heart," Anderson wrote on Instagram Feb. 9.

The star continued, "While in NY (on Broadway) I adopted the Tree of Heaven -self seeded and growing out of a rock in Central Park… I did so in my sons honor. But I hope all will come to find her and feel the glamorous energy of nature - The face of the tree smiled at me."

"Dreams do come true, When you least expect it ... Never give up," she added. "Persevering through hardships is for the greater good of all. We can do this human family. With Dignity Heart & Soul. Love, Pamela."

Related Articles
Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee 'Pamela: A Love Story' film premiere
Pamela Anderson's Sons Share Sweet Messages of Support: 'Your Positivity Is So Inspiring'
Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Dylan Jagger Lee attend Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson Says 'It's Emotional' to Watch Her Life Story in New Netflix Documentary
Pamela Anderson attends the "Pamela, a love story" NY Special Screening
Pamela Anderson Celebrates Memoir Becoming Bestseller: 'Dreams Do Come True When You Least Expect It'
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Kelly Slater attends the unveiling of the all-new Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown at Breitling Boutique New York on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Breitling); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'
Pamela Anderson attends the 17th "Diner De La Mode" as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2019 in Paris, France., Pamela Anderson Baywatch - 1989-2001 Baywatch Co/Tower 12
Pamela Anderson Reveals She Still Has One of Her Iconic 'Baywatch' Swimsuits — and It Still Fits!
Pamela Anderson rollout
Pamela Anderson Joins Bumble to Help Survivors of Domestic Violence: 'Give Love Another Chance'
pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson Jokes About Turning Heads in 'Baywatch'- Inspired Dress: 'I Just Wanted to Blend In'
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Says Her Two Sons Are a 'Miracle' and 'Perfect Gentlemen'
Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere; Pamela Anderson Baywatch - 1989-2001
Pamela Anderson Channels Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in Slinky, Red Tank Gown at Her Documentary Premiere
Pamela Anderson Reveals Sons Didn't Know Their Assistant P.E. Teacher was a Hired Security Guard
Pamela Anderson Reveals Sons Didn't Know Their Assistant P.E. Teacher Was a Hired Security Guard
'Pamela: A Love Story' special film screening, Toronto, Canada - 07 Feb 2023
Pamela Anderson Confirms She Does Actually Bleach Her Own Hair at Home: 'I Can Do It Myself'
Pamela Anderson, Sylvester Stallone
Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies
Kim Novak
Kim Novak on Turning 90 and How She'll Be Remembered: 'My Life Has Grown Richer the Longer I've Been Around'
Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson Says She Hopes to Get Married for a Sixth Time: 'I Still Have a Lot of Life Left'
Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson
Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Responds to Criticism in the Wake of Pamela Anderson's Netflix Doc
Pamela Anderson. Credit: Carmelo Redondo
Pamela Anderson on Finally Telling Her 'Whole Story' in Her Own Words: 'It's Been a Healing Process'