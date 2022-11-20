Eva Mendes Refers to Ryan Gosling as Her 'Husband' During TV Interview

The Friday comment comes shortly after Mendes shared a photo of her wrist tattoo featuring the words "de Gosling"

Published on November 20, 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock (5633422g) Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper 'The Place Beyond the Pines' film premiere, New York, America - 28 Mar 2013
Photo: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together for 11 years, and a recent comment during an Australian TV appearance has some thinking they've taken their relationship to the next level.

While appearing on Channel Nine's Today to talk about her charity work in Australia on Friday, Mendes referred to Gosling as her "husband" in passing.

"Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time," Mendes told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon during the show, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling. Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Reps for Gosling and Mendes did not comment when asked for clarification.

Mendes' "husband" mention arrives as Gosling films his new movie, The Fall Guy, in Australia, and just a week after Mendes' posted an image of a wrist tattoo nodding to her partner on Instagram. In the photo, Mendes covers her face with her wrist, which features the words "de Gosling."

As previously reported, the use of "de" or "of" in Hispanic culture unifies the woman's last name with her husband's after marriage, meaning the star's tattoo could be a nod to a "Mrs. Gosling" title.

Elsewhere during her Australian press run, on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O Show, Mendes clarified that the tattoo is actually one she got inked "years ago." As she explained, she's since gotten "a lot of funny questions" after posting her Instagram photo.

"But who says we weren't already," Mendes said. "I like to keep it all mysterious. I'm a very mysterious woman."

Mendes and Gosling first met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, as they played a couple with an infant son. They eventually were spotted in Disneyland and later shared a kiss in Paris shortly after filming the movie. Us Weekly reported in 2016 that they secretly got married, however, sources confirmed with PEOPLE at the time that reports weren't true.

The pair share daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6 — whom they welcomed in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Mendes opened up about how "my man and my kids" are whom she calls home in a conversation with PEOPLE in August while promoting her partnership with Skura Style. "Wherever they are, that's just what it is," she said.

Also in August, Gosling, who considers himself a "dad first," shared that his upcoming role in the Barbie movie as Ken is one their daughters can use to understand his work, the actor told Heat magazine, per The Daily Mail.

"Barbie was a way to do that. Not necessarily like I'm making it for them, but it's the first time I think they kind of are understanding [it]," he said. "Although, they can't for the life of them understand why I want to play Ken because nobody plays with Ken," he teased. "But that's why we must tell his story."

