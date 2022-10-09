Eva Mendes Rebuffs Claims That She 'Quit Acting' in Hollywood: 'I Wanted to Be Home with My Babies'

The Hitch star shares two daughters with long-time partner Ryan Gosling and says she's become pickier about acting choices for more flexible business pursuits

By
Published on October 9, 2022 05:15 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock (5633818b) Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling 'The Place Beyond the Pines' film premiere, New York, America - 28 Mar 2013
Photo: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about her career decisions.

"I never quit acting," she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would."

In the video, Mendes shows a series of articles written by various publications explaining why she supposedly "quit acting," which she rebuffs. She said that the purpose of the post was to "shift that narrative," adding, "I never quit."

Mendes also shared that she was unimpressed with the "stereotypical roles" she was being offered at the time following Lost River, which she starred in alongside her long-time partner, Ryan Gosling, in 2014. "That was a dream project," she said of the movie, Gosling's directorial debut and a semi-autobiographical story about his own upbringing. "That's a tough act to follow."

Mendes and Gosling first met on the set of their 2011 film The Place Beyond the Pines. They now share two daughters: Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6.

The couple has kept their family life deliberately private in the decade since they met, and Mendes has also been hesitant to address her so-called retirement from acting in the years that followed Lost River.

Last spring, she told The View hosts that she would be open to returning to the big screen, but only for a specific kind of project.

"I have such a short list of what I will do. Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything — I mean, if it was a fun project," she said. "But now I won't do violence, I don't want to do sexuality, I don't want to do... the list is short."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 07: Actors Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 7, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
Sonia Recchia/Getty

Gosling, on the other hand, has continued to star in high-profile movies, like 2016's La La Land, for which he won his first Golden Globe. Talking to Heat magazine, the actor said he is a "dad first," even with his busy career.

"Part of the reason for doing the film [The Gray Man] was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids."

While the Hitch star said she initially didn't want to have children, meeting Gosling is what changed her mind.

"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I changed my focus to my family," she said in a radio appearance in 2020.

Since becoming pickier about her film projects nearly a decade ago, Mendes has gone on to invest in her fair share of business ventures. Earlier this year, she was announced as a co-owner of the female-founded cleaning brand, Skura Style. While she gushed that it's Gosling who is the cook of the house, she said that cleaning can be therapeutic for her — especially in a house with two messy young girls.

"Life is so chaotic. But the one thing I can control is my house, my kitchen. So when I do the dishes it's meditative for me," she told PEOPLE.

The preference for cleanliness goes back to her upbringing in Southern California.

"Growing up in a tiny, tiny apartment with a lot of people, we didn't have anything," she said. "But when the house was clean, it was like, 'Hey, I just feel better.' Everybody felt better. So for me, it's really emotional."

Related Articles
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Doesn't Take Any of Her Instagram Photos: 'It's a Girl Thang'
Eva Mendez
Eva Mendes Says Home Now Means 'My Man and My Kids' to Her: 'Wherever They Are, That's What It Is'
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Says Her Kids Have No Idea She's Starring in 'Barbie' Film: 'They're Still Too Young'
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling on Balancing His Career and Raising Daughters with Eva Mendes: 'I'm a Dad First'
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Relationship: A Look Back
Eva Mendez and Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes Has a Ryan Gosling 'Gray Man' Photo as Her Phone Background — See the Cute Video
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes Says 'It's a Team Effort' Raising Kids with Ryan Gosling: 'No Gender-Specific Roles'
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Relationship Timeline
'The Place Beyond the Pines' film premiere, New York, America - 28 Mar 2013
Eva Mendes Says She Loves Cleaning But Leaves Cooking to Partner Ryan Gosling: 'He's an Incredible Cook!'
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling Says Daughter Amada, 6, Pulled a 'Power Move' During Family Visit to the Louvre
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes Is 'Bringing Boredom Back' for Her Kids This Summer
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes Wants to Return to Acting After Years-Long Hiatus but 'Won't Do Violence' or 'Sexuality'
ryan gosling, eva mendes
Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's First Character Photo from 'Barbie' Movie: 'That's My Ken'
Henry Silva SHELLEY WINTERS 85TH BIRTHDAY PARTY
'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
eva-mendes-tout.jpeg
Eva Mendes Tears Up as She Says Her Mom Is 'Not Doing Too Well Right Now'
Ryan Gosling attends the "The Gray Man" Netflix Special Screening at Zoopalast on July 18, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Netflix) Margot Robbie attends the photocall for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Ryan Gosling in Talks to Join 'Barbie' Costar Margot Robbie in New 'Ocean's Eleven' Film: Reports