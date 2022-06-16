Re-posting a photo of longtime partner Ryan Gosling as Ken, Eva Mendes raved that his upcoming Barbie flick is "So. F. Funny" and "So. F. Good"

Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's First Character Photo from Barbie Movie: 'That's My Ken'

Eva Mendes couldn't be prouder of her doll Ryan Gosling.

The 48-year-old actress raved on Instagram Wednesday about her longtime partner's transformation into Ken for the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed live-action Barbie movie, also starring Margot Robbie in the title role.

Re-sharing the snapshot posted by Warner Bros. Pictures earlier that day, Mendes wrote, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this … "

In the image, Gosling, 41, sports platinum locks (and a killer six-pack!) as he poses in all light-wash denim, including an open vest and matching jeans, in front of a hot-pink backdrop. And to top it all off, a pair of white boxers stitched with "KEN" can be seen peeking out from above his jeans' waistline.

Mendes concluded her caption, "#Thatsmyken."

As part of CinemaCon held in Las Vegas in April, Warner Bros. Pictures shared a first-look image of Robbie, 31, in the role of the iconic Mattel doll, along with a release date for the film: July 21, 2023.

An accompanying image in the social-media post showed Suicide Squad star Robbie rocking a retro '60s vibe, dressed in a blue-and-white polka-dot headband and matching striped halter top.

ryan gosling, eva mendes Ryan Gosling in Barbie (2023); Eva Mendes | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures; Gustavo Caballero/Getty

She smiled as she leaned forward in a pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible, posing in front of a pink faux stone backdrop. Robbie wore a beaded bracelet and had her blonde hair done in a straight style evocative of the classic American doll.

Why Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Keep Their Relationship So Secretive

Mendes and Gosling are fairly private when it comes to their years-long relationship and two daughters Amada, 6, and Esmeralda, 7½, but the Place Beyond the Pines actress recently gave PEOPLE a peek into their domestic dynamic.

"Ryan's the cook. He's an incredible cook," she said last month. "I think that there's a really nice balance to 'You cook, I clean.' And it just works for us."

She also told Forbes in an interview published last month that "it's a team effort" between herself and Gosling in raising their daughters: "Hopefully it's showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we're all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well."