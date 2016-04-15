Ryan Gosling plays a dad who get hit on by his daughter's friend

Ryan Gosling Is About to Be a Father – Again! Watch Him Play a Hot Dad in Hilarious Saturday Night Live Clip

Ryan Gosling is hot, and he’s about to be a dad (again!) – but that doesn’t mean he wants to be a hot dad.

Gosling, 35, and his longtime love Eva Mendes are expecting their second child together, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. And with another baby on the way, Gosling’s prospects as one of Hollywood’s hottest dads just doubled.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor poked fun at his inevitable future full of daydreaming preteens when he hosted Saturday Night Live in December.

In a sketch from the show, Gosling plays a dorky dad who keeps embarrassing his daughter during her 13th birthday party. However, what’s more embarrassing is that his daughter’s friend, Melanie (played by Aidy Bryant), totally has the hots for the dad. Things quickly get uncomfortable for everyone – especially Gosling!