Eva Mendes Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Ryan Gosling from Their Film The Place Beyond the Pines

Eva Mendes is taking a stroll down memory lane!

On Thursday, the actress, 47, shared a throwback photograph on Instagram of herself and husband Ryan Gosling on the set of their 2012 crime drama The Place Beyond the Pines.

"Throwing it wayyy back...." Mendes wrote alongside the post, which shows the two actors in character, staring lovingly at each other. The couple met on the set of the film, in which they played parents.

In the comments section, a number of fans admired the couple's love. "The best couple in Hollywood 😍😍," wrote one social media user, as another added, "The meeting of soul mates? 😍❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, one other fan compared Mendes and Gosling's looks to that of another celebrity couple — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. "Yall look like the original Megan fox and machine gun Kelly," the fan wrote.

"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family," she said.

When asked if she was ready to return to acting following a years-long hiatus, Mendes told the Australian radio show, "I am now that [my kids] getting a bit older, but I really feel like I never want to send the wrong message to young women out there. It's not an either/or situation."