Eva Mendes Marks 10 Years Since 'Place Beyond the Pines,' the Movie Where She Met Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes is throwing it back to a decade ago.

On Tuesday, Mendes, 49, shared a series of photos of her and longtime partner Ryan Gosling, 42, from the production of the 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines, the film that she and Gosling first met on while playing lovers Luke and Romina.

"🖤Luke & Romina🖤," the actress wrote in her caption to the nine photos she shared, including images of their characters embracing and posing with an infant who played the character's son Jason.

"Mi socia @scondito just sent me this telling me it's been 10 years since this film came out," Mendes added, tagging a friend in the post. "Feels like lifetimes ago."

The couple received some love from their onscreen son in the comments. Dane DeHaan, who plays an older version of Jason in The Place Beyond the Pines' second half, simply wrote: "Mom & Dad" in response to Mendes' post.

Alyssa Milano also chimed in with a comment on Mendes' post, writing: "Beautiful girl. 🙌"

Mendes and Gosling, 42, make for one of Hollywood's most private couples. The pair began dating after they filmed The Place Beyond the Pines together in 2011 and first stepped out together on a date to Disneyland's California Adventure Park later that year.

They have been going strong ever since, welcoming two daughters along the way: Esmeralda Amada Gosling, born on Sept. 12, 2014, and Amada Lee Gosling on April 29, 2016.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Focus/Kobal/Shutterstock

Mendes referred to Gosling as her "husband" for the first time publicly during a Nov. 2022 appearance on Australia's Channel Nine's Today to promote her charity work, later adding during a separate interview on the Kyle and Jackie O Show that she likes to keep her love life "mysterious."

The Place Beyond the Pines, which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2012 and opened in theaters in March 2013, follows Luke (Gosling) and Romina (Mendes) as Luke tries to support their son Jason through a life of crime, concluding with an incident in which a police officer named Avery Cross (Bradley Cooper) kills Luke. The movie simultaneously follows a teenage Jason years later as he develops a friendship with Avery's own son A.J. (Emory Cohen), with neither at first realizing the history between their fathers.

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Mendes Hints That She May Be Married to Longtime Boyfriend Ryan Gosling with New Tattoo Photos

Mendes has not acted in a film since 2014's Lost River, which she and Gosling collaborated on for the actor's directorial debut. Meanwhile, Gosling has had fans abuzz for months over his performance as Ken in the upcoming movie Barbie, which Mendes wrote was "So. F. Funny," on Instagram in June after the film first released photos showing Gosling's transformation into Ken.

"So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this … " Mendes wrote in a caption of the photo of Gosling in character, adding: "#Thatsmyken."

Barbie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, opens in movie theaters July 21.