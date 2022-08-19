Eva Mendes Has a Ryan Gosling 'Gray Man' Photo as Her Phone Background — See the Cute Video

Ryan Gosling is never far from Eva Mendes' mind — and grasp!

The actress, 48, showed off her love for her longtime beau in a black-and-white Instagram video Thursday, in which she is seen wiping down her smartphone.

Facing the phone screen to the camera, Mendes laughs and pauses to display the photo she has as her lock screen: a character image of Gosling, 41, in his new Netflix film The Gray Man.

The pair have been together for over a decade, having first been linked while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, when they played a couple with an infant son.

Mendes and Gosling welcomed their first child, daughter Esmeralda, in 2014, followed by a second daughter, Amada, in 2016.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Mendes is a self-professed fan of Gosling's work, and recently shared her reaction to seeing him in character as Ken for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie costarring Margot Robbie.

"It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny," she said, "so it worked on all levels. But when I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.' "

"So, anyway, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now," said Mendes with a laugh. "There was something about the image that sparked my, you know, that little teenage ... "

After being prompted about the internet's reaction to Gosling's platinum-blond hairdo for the role, Mendes said, "I feel like my man has started a real renaissance. Like a Ken-aissance. I see what's going on."

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's First Character Photo from Barbie Movie: 'That's My Ken'

Aside from his appearance in next summer's Barbie, Gosling is set to reprise his role in a sequel to The Gray Man, which premiered on Netflix last month.

The next film is set to be written by Stephen McFeely, who also co-wrote the first movie, while a spin-off will be penned by Deadpool and Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

"The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal," directors Joe and Anthony Russo said in a July press release. "We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film."

They added, "With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we're excited to talk about soon."