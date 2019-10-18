Eva Mendes Gushes Over Photo of Longtime Love Ryan Gosling: 'Look at Him!'

Yes, Eva Mendes knows her boyfriend Ryan Gosling is really hot.

The actress recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where host Kelly Clarkson pulled up a photo of the ultra-private couple from the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival. The two were promoting The Place Beyond the Pines, the movie where they met and fell in love, and Mendes admitted that she was struggling while the photo was taken.

“Oh my God, that’s so old. That’s literally me going, ‘I’m not in love with him. What? I’m not in love.’ ‘Cause we were trying to be very professional,” Mendes admitted.

And when Clarkson pointed out how beautiful Mendes looks in the picture, the actress quickly switched the attention to her partner instead.

“Look at him though,” Mendes replied, leaning closer to the picture projected behind them.

Mendes, 45, and Gosling, 38, have since welcomed two daughters: Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3.

Mendes recently opened up to PEOPLE about Gosling’s support of her many endeavors as she takes a small break from appearing onscreen. The actress last starred in the 2014 movie Lost River.

“Ryan is incredibly supportive and he’s always in awe,” said Mendes about Gosling’s support of her New York & Company clothing line.

The Hitch actress has been designing with the brand for six years now, and Gosling still has to remind Mendes of her hard work.

“He makes me realize that [making the collection] is actually a lot of work,” Mendes added. “I have so much fun doing it, that I don’t really realize.”

He also gives his input on his favorite pieces. “He’s been loving the pants I’ve been doing,” she said. “I’ve been getting into pants more, especially soft pants like joggers.”