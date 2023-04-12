Eva Mendes Explains Why She and Ryan Gosling Don't Appear on Red Carpets Together

Eva Mendes is sharing some insight into her and Ryan Gosling's insistence on privacy.

In the comments of a recent Instagram post in which Mendes, 49, shared photos from 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines – the first film she made with Gosling, 42 – the actress said that she is "only comfortable posting" images of the couple that are already publicly available.

"What a cool comment, thank you," the actress wrote in response to a fan account that expressed a desire for her and Gosling to appear together to promote Gosling's upcoming Barbie movie. "But we don't do those things together."

"Like these photos I've been posting, Im only comfortable posting because it's already out there," the actress continued in her comment.

In a separate comment, Mendes pointed out that she and Gosling "only were on the red carpet together once when promoting" their 2012 movie.

"Magic is Real," Mendes wrote in the caption to the Instagram post, in which she also wrote that the production was not the first time she and Gosling actually met.

"We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here's a little magic captured on camera," she added, shouting out the film's director Derek Cianfrance.

Mendes and Gosling began dating after they filmed The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. The pair first stepped out together on a date to Disneyland's California Adventure Park later that year.

They have been going strong ever since, welcoming two daughters along the way: Esmeralda Amada Gosling, born on Sept. 12, 2014, and Amada Lee Gosling on April 29, 2016.

Mendes referred to Gosling as her "husband" for the first time publicly during a Nov. 2022 appearance on Australia's Channel Nine's Today to promote her charity work, later adding during a separate interview on the Kyle and Jackie O Show that she likes to keep her love life "mysterious."

The actress has shared throwback moments from The Place Beyond the Pines on Instagram recently; last Wednesday, she shared a series of images of her and Gosling from the production. The pair played lovers Luke and Romina in the movie.

"🖤Luke & Romina🖤," the actress wrote in her caption to the nine photos she shared, including images of their characters embracing and posing with an infant who played the characters' son Jason.

"Mi socia @scondito just sent me this telling me it's been 10 years since this film came out," Mendes added, tagging a friend in the post. "Feels like lifetimes ago."