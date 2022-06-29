"I feel like my man has started a real renaissance," she said of Ryan Gosling's Barbie look

Eva Mendes Asked to Keep Ryan Gosling's Ken Underwear from Barbie Movie: 'I'm Wearing It Right Now'

Eva Mendes had one request after seeing Ryan Gosling's Barbie photo.

The actress, 48, appeared on The Talk earlier this week, sharing her reaction to seeing partner Gosling, 41, in character as Ken for the upcoming Barbie movie, which is currently filming.

"It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny," she said, "so it worked on all levels. But when I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.' "

"So, anyway, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now," said Mendes with a laugh. "There was something about the image that sparked my, you know, that little teenage...."

When prompted about the internet's reaction to Gosling's platinum-blond hairdo for the role, Mendes, who shares two daughters with the actor, said, "People do know he's not playing a real person, right? He's play a fake person!"

"I feel like my man has started a real renaissance. Like a Ken-aissance. I see what's going on," she joked.

ryan gosling, eva mendes Ryan Gosling in Barbie (2023); Eva Mendes | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures; Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Earlier this month, after Warner Bros. Pictures shared the first-look photo of Gosling in character as Ken, Mendes posted on Instagram about her immediate reaction: "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this. #Thatsmyken"

"People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't... ' " Robbie, 31, told British Vogue last year.

She added that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll. "And a lot of nostalgic connections," said Robbie. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."