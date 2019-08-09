Eva Longoria Names Ricky Martin and Victoria Beckham as the Drunkest Celebrities at Her Wedding

Eva Longoria‘s 2016 wedding was a star-studded event — and now, she’s spilling on which guests got the rowdiest.

Longoria married Jose Antonio Baston in May 2016 in a sunset ceremony in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, a lakeside town roughly 88 miles from Mexico City. Ricky Martin, Mario Lopez, Melanie Griffith, and Victoria and David Beckham were among the 80 or so guests at the intimate wedding.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, the actress was forced to reveal which A-list guests got the drunkest while celebrating her nuptials.

“It was a toss between Ricky Martin and Victoria,” Longoria, 44, admitted during a round of “Shady Questions,” while fellow guest Julianne Moore laughed.

RELATED: Eva Longoria and José Antonio Bastón Are Married! See the Photos from the Stunning Party

While Victoria seemed to have enjoyed herself at the wedding, she also had a very important job: dress designer. The fashion designer created Longoria’s gown herself.

“@evalongoria the most beautiful bride. I am honored to have created your wedding dress X Thank you for asking me!!! X We love u! X #friends,” Victoria captioned a sweet shot at the time.

Longoria later opened up to Hello! about why she chose her close friend to design her gown.

“I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love, and I knew that Victoria would make it with love,” Longoria told the magazine. “Victoria was one of my witnesses too — she signed the paper that says I was here — so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend! She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. She’s one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special.”

Longoria and Baston welcomed son Santiago in June 2018.