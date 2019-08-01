Eva Longoria Says Felicity Huffman Handled Admissions Scandal with 'Grace': I 'Support' Her

Eva Longoria has nothing but nice things to say about her former Desperate Housewives costar Felicity Huffman.

Longoria spoke about Huffman’s involvement in the college admissions scandal to Entertainment Weekly at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Annual Grants Banquet, where she stood firmly by her friend.

“I think she has a heart that is bigger than the sun and that’s the Felicity I know and that’s the woman I choose to support and love,” Longoria, 44, said. “She was humbled by what happened and I think she did handle it with as much grace as she could in that situation.”

Huffman, 56, pleaded guilty on May 13 to her role in the college admissions scandal, in which she paid $15,000 to facilitate cheating on daughter Sofia’s SAT test by having a proctor correct the teen’s answers.

Prosecutors have recommended the actress receive four months in prison and a $20,000 fine. She will be sentenced on Sept. 13.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in April upon agreeing to plead guilty.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her,” she continued. “This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Huffman’s husband William H. Macy was not charged in the scandal. The two married in 1997 and share 18-year-old Sofia and 17-year-old Georgia. A source told PEOPLE in April that Huffman and Macy have remained united during the difficult time.