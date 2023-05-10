Eva Longoria Depicts a Janitor's Rise to Frito-Lay Marketing Executive in 'Flamin' Hot' Trailer

Flamin' Hot begins streaming on Disney+ and Hulu June 9

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 01:01 PM

Eva Longoria is bringing audiences the surprising story behind an iconic snack in her directorial debut.

On Wednesday, Searchlight Pictures released the official trailer for its upcoming movie Flamin' Hot, which follows the true-to-life story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), a Frito-Lay employee who found an opportunity that changed the company's fortunes forever when he created the Flamin' Hot Cheeto snack food.

The trailer teases Richard's first taste of employment with Frito-Lay as a janitor and his subsequent realization that adding a spicy flavor to the company's signature Cheeto crackers creates an irresistible flavor.

In order to protect his own employment amid layoffs at the company, Richard goes on to pitch the snack to executives at the company and successfully works his way into an executive position with the company, the trailer shows.

Montañez "disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon," with his efforts to create the iconic snack, an official synopsis for the film reads.

Flamin' Hot Poster
Searchlight Pictures

At the film's premiere in Austin, Texas on March 11, Longoria, 48, told PEOPLE that it was "an honor and beyond exciting" to make the movie.

"I don't even have words. I'm so emotional right now. It's hard to do an interview," she said at the time. "This is my home state, so to premiere this movie in my home state. The fact that it's Flamin' Hot, about a Mexican American who is a hero in our community, to bring his story to the big screen — It's an honor and beyond exciting."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tony Shalhoub in FLAMIN’ HOT.
Anna Kooris/Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The actress-turned-director previously praised Montañez as "the godfather of Hispanic marketing" as she previewed the movie for PEOPLE in January," noting that the movie does not "[tell] the history of the the Cheeto."

"That would not be a very interesting movie," Longoria said at the time. "I'm doing the story of Richard Montañez, who happened to have a hand in creating the No. 1 snack in the world, which is a billion dollar brand."

Flamin' Hot is based on Montañez's 2013 memoir A Boy, A Burrito and A Cookie: from Janitor to Executive.

Jesse Garcia and Dennis Haysbert in FLAMIN’ HOT.
Anna Kooris/Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The movie, written by screenwriters Lewis Colick (October Sky) and Linda Yvette Chávez (Gentefield), makes for Longoria's feature narrative directorial debut after years of working as a television director in addition to her acting and producing career.

Aside from Garcia, the film stars Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, Vanessa Martinez, Fabian Alomar, Mario Ponce and Hunter Jones.

Flamin' Hot begins streaming on Disney+ and Hulu June 9.

Related Articles
Chris Pratt Calls Timothée Chalamet ‘America’s Tastiest Snack’ on Visit to Los Angeles Lakers
Chris Pratt Calls Timothée Chalamet 'America's Tastiest Snack' as They Bond at Los Angeles Lakers Game
Arnold. Arnold Schwarzenegger in Arnold.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Politics and Scandals in Trailer for New Netflix Doc
Brian Cox, Kate Beckinsale Struggle to Reconnect in Emotional 'Prisoner's Daughter' Trailer
Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox Reconnect After a Rocky Past in 'Prisoner's Daughter' Trailer (Exclusive)
Tom Hanks attends the Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton
Tom Hanks Reveals He Questioned Whether Anyone Was 'Going to Care' About 'Goofy' Forrest Gump
BEETLEJUICE, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, 1988
'Beetlejuice 2' Is Officially Happening! Sequel to 1988 Tim Burton Film Gets Fall 2024 Release Date
Chris Pratt attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Pratt Faces Criticism About His Faith by Reflecting on Jesus' Experience: 'They Hated Him Too'
Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Melissa McCarthy Wants to Make Drag Queens 'Proud' as Ursula in 'Little Mermaid': 'No Apologies'
Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Was the First Influencer'
Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Is the First Influencer' (Exclusive)
Tom Hanks attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Tom Hanks Says He's Had 'Tough' Moments on Sets: 'Not Everybody Is at Their Best Every Single Day'
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' First Reactions Praise Halle Bailey, Live-Action Film as an 'Epic Watch'
GONZALO DE CASTRO as ROBERTO, GEORGINA CAMPBELL as CLAIRE, MARIO CASAS as SEBASTIAN, NAILA SCHUBERTH as SOFÍA in BIRD BOX
'Bird Box Barcelona' First Look Promises More Thrills in Spinoff of 2018 Sandra Bullock Hit
Jack Nicholson attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jack Nicholson Makes Second Recent Public Appearance at Los Angeles Lakers Game
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Why Kevin Costner Was 'Surprised' but Not 'Shocked' by Divorce Filing: Source (Exclusive)
Jennifer Garner arrives at the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Garner Says She Struggles with Her 'Nice' Persona on Bad Days: 'I'm Not Good at Being Fake'
Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"; Halle Bailey arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Daveed Diggs: It's Important Kids 'Of All Ethnicities' See Halle Bailey in 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)
Noah Schnapp, Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice Met for First Time on 'The Tutor'
Noah Schnapp Says 'Intense' Scenes with Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice Brought Them 'Closer' (Exclusive)