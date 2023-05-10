Eva Longoria Depicts a Janitor's Rise to Frito-Lay Marketing Executive in 'Flamin' Hot' Trailer

Eva Longoria is bringing audiences the surprising story behind an iconic snack in her directorial debut.

On Wednesday, Searchlight Pictures released the official trailer for its upcoming movie Flamin' Hot, which follows the true-to-life story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), a Frito-Lay employee who found an opportunity that changed the company's fortunes forever when he created the Flamin' Hot Cheeto snack food.

The trailer teases Richard's first taste of employment with Frito-Lay as a janitor and his subsequent realization that adding a spicy flavor to the company's signature Cheeto crackers creates an irresistible flavor.

In order to protect his own employment amid layoffs at the company, Richard goes on to pitch the snack to executives at the company and successfully works his way into an executive position with the company, the trailer shows.

Montañez "disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon," with his efforts to create the iconic snack, an official synopsis for the film reads.

Searchlight Pictures

At the film's premiere in Austin, Texas on March 11, Longoria, 48, told PEOPLE that it was "an honor and beyond exciting" to make the movie.

"I don't even have words. I'm so emotional right now. It's hard to do an interview," she said at the time. "This is my home state, so to premiere this movie in my home state. The fact that it's Flamin' Hot, about a Mexican American who is a hero in our community, to bring his story to the big screen — It's an honor and beyond exciting."

Anna Kooris/Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The actress-turned-director previously praised Montañez as "the godfather of Hispanic marketing" as she previewed the movie for PEOPLE in January," noting that the movie does not "[tell] the history of the the Cheeto."

"That would not be a very interesting movie," Longoria said at the time. "I'm doing the story of Richard Montañez, who happened to have a hand in creating the No. 1 snack in the world, which is a billion dollar brand."

Flamin' Hot is based on Montañez's 2013 memoir A Boy, A Burrito and A Cookie: from Janitor to Executive.

Anna Kooris/Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The movie, written by screenwriters Lewis Colick (October Sky) and Linda Yvette Chávez (Gentefield), makes for Longoria's feature narrative directorial debut after years of working as a television director in addition to her acting and producing career.

Aside from Garcia, the film stars Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, Vanessa Martinez, Fabian Alomar, Mario Ponce and Hunter Jones.

Flamin' Hot begins streaming on Disney+ and Hulu June 9.