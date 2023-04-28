Eva Green Wins $1 Million Lawsuit Over Scrapped Movie After 'Painful' Trial: 'I Stood My Ground'

"I am grateful to the Court, to the Judge, to my legal team and to my valiant agent who is my strength and my shield," she said in a post-verdict statement

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 11:57 AM
Eva Green on the red carpet at the International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia
Eva Green. Photo: David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images

Eva Green is celebrating a legal victory but speaking out about a "painful" public trial.

On Friday, the French actress won in the case she brought against White Lantern Ltd., a film-production company that contracted her to star in a sci-fi movie titled A Patriot before the production was scrapped in 2019 after it failed to gain financing. Green, 42, claimed she was still owed a $1 million contract fee even though the movie was never completed, Variety previously reported.

On Friday, Mr Justice Michael Green ruled in her favor and also dismissed a counterclaim that had been brought against her by White Lantern and finance company Sherborne Media Finance, The Guardian and BBC News reported.

In a statement on Instagram Friday, the Casino Royale actress expressed her satisfaction over her win in London's High Court after a "painful and damaging" legal ordeal.

"The Judge has found that I was never in breach of my contractual obligations. The judgement is clear," Green wrote. "I am grateful to the Court, to the Judge, to my legal team and to my valiant agent who is my strength and my shield."

Spokespersons for White Lantern did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding the verdict Friday morning.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

White Lantern and Sherborne Media Finance's countersuit against the actress claimed she purposefully subverted the film's production so she could purchase its script and produce A Patriot herself.

Green said in her post-verdict statement that, during the suit, she "was forced to stand up to a small group of men, funded by deep financial resources, who tried to use me as a scapegoat to cover up their own mistakes."

"I am proud that I stood up against their bully-boy tactics," she said, also claiming that "they made false allegations about me in public court documents which the Judge has now shown are totally incorrect."

After calling out "misreporting" from multiple unnamed outlets, Green went on to say in part that she "fought tooth and nail to defense the beautiful film that I loved and had signed on for. A film that spoke of a cause I hold dear — climate change and warned of the resource wars and mass migration that would occur if we don't address the problem."

"I stood my ground, and this time, justice prevailed," she wrote.

She later added, "I wish I could say that this ordeal has made me stronger, better, wiser. But to have my personal life dragged through the press and the court was more painful and damaging than I can say. Which is why I want to thank those kind people who, when I was being vilified by the press, supported me, on social media and on other platforms."

Eva Green arrives at the High Court
Eva Green. James Veysey/Shutterstock

Green previously revealed that hearing her private WhatsApp messages read publicly in a courtroom had been "humiliating" amid her lawsuit over payment for the movie that never came to fruition.

On Jan. 31, the actress took the witness stand at London's High Court, during which a number of messages between her and her agent, as well as with filmmaker Dan Pringle, were read aloud, according to Variety.

In messages released during the lawsuit, Green called producers on the film "evil" and "morons," referred to crew members on the production as "s----- peasants," and called the production a "f---ing nightmare," according to the U.K.'s The Times.

"Sometimes you say things you don't mean," the actress said in court, per The Times. "You hate someone, you say 'I'm going to kill this person.' Are you going to kill this person? No. It's a cry from the heart."

Green also acknowledged that she wanted the film's production to collapse, but she continued to testify that she did not intentionally sabotage the movie and was prepared to shoot the film before production ceased.

"It's true I was worried about the whole situation, I felt the movie was not in safe hands," she said in court, per The Times. "It was so chaotic. I still believed in the movie and I still wanted the movie to happen."

Related Articles
Eva Green arrives at the High Court
Eva Green Reacts to 'Humiliating' Experience of Having Private WhatsApp Messages Read Aloud in Court
Prince Harry Court Case Enters Final Day
Prince Harry Returns to London Court for Final Day of Phone Hacking Hearing
gwyneth paltrow terry sanderson trial
Gwyneth Paltrow Seemed More 'Truthful' to Jury, Terry Sanderson 'Never Had a Case': Legal Expert
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' Producers Sued by Three Crew Members Dealing with Anxiety, Depression, PTSD
Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million in Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company
Flo Rida Wins $82.6 Million in Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company Celsius
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp 'Wasn't Looking to Destroy' Amber Heard as She Settles: 'Wasn't About Money' (Source)
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Amber Heard Announces 'Very Difficult Decision' to Settle Johnny Depp Defamation Case
Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey
'Romeo and Juliet' Stars Sue Paramount Pictures Over Sexual Exploitation in 1968 Film
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Verdict Has 'Chilling Effect' on Women, Demands Reversal or New Trial
Johnny Depp attends the promotion of the animated series "Puffins"
Johnny Depp Thanks 'Unwavering Supporters' After Amber Heard Verdict: 'We Did the Right Thing Together'
Amber Heard, Elaine Bredehoft
Amber Heard's Attorney Says Actress Will 'Absolutely' Appeal Verdict Following Defamation Case Loss
US actress Amber Heard talks to her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft
Amber Heard's Attorney Says Jurors Were Skewed by 'Lopsided' Social Media Posts, Actress Was 'Demonized'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is seen prior to the Wheelchair Basketball Finals match between Team Netherlands and Team US
Prince Harry Wins First Stage in Libel Lawsuit Against 'Mail on Sunday ' Publisher
Johnny Depp
Hollywood Insiders Say Verdict May Not Restore Johnny Depp's Movie Stardom: 'Nobody Truly Won'
Depp v. Heard trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse
Johnny Depp's Lawyers on Amber Heard Owing Him $10.35 Million After Verdict: 'Was Never About the Money'