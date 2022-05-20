Amber Heard, who has testified about alleged abuse and sexual assault by Johnny Depp, said in court, "All I have is my name — and that's exactly what he promised to take from me"

Eva Green Has 'No Doubt' Johnny Depp Will 'Emerge' from Amber Heard Legal Battle 'with His Good Name'

Eva Green, one of Johnny Depp's former costars, is confident the actor will clear his name in his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, who has testified about his alleged domestic violence and sexual assault.

Depp, 58, is currently in the middle of a $50 million defamation legal battle with Heard, 36, claiming her 2018 op-ed about coming forward with domestic abuse allegations hurt his career and reputation. He previously testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, adding that because of Heard's allegations, he lost "nothing short of everything."

Green, 41, who costarred with Depp in the 2012 movie Dark Shadows, supported the actor on Instagram Thursday. She wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself with him, "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family."

Depp fans have also resurfaced on social media Helena Bonham Carter's previous comments defending her frequent costar. Back in October 2020 — a month before he lost his U.K. libel trial against The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater" — she told The Guardian she was surprised by the allegations against Depp. Carter, 55, added at the time, "None of it makes sense. But the man's not stupid. He wouldn't have gone to this length if he thought he was in the wrong."

Actor David Krumholtz has shown his public support for Heard, with whom he costarred in the short-lived 2011 NBC series The Playboy Club. "I believe Amber Heard," he wrote on his Instagram Story this week. "She is not innocent. But she IS a victim. Depp's smugness during the trial is sickening."

Howard Stern also slammed Depp earlier in the trial, saying on his radio show that the movie star was a "huge narcissist" who was "overacting" on the stand. He added of the trial overall, "This will not go well. It's not going well for you, it's not going well for her. It's not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children. It's just coming off really badly."

Though Depp has said under oath that he has never struck Heard or any woman in his life, the Aquaman actress testified of multiple instances when he allegedly slapped, choked, kicked, hit, head-butted, sexually assaulted or threw objects at her. She also admitted to hitting him as well in retaliation, and both have said they were verbally "nasty" to each other.

About her allegations being deemed "fake" and a "hoax," Heard testified about her ex-husband, "All I have is my name — and that's exactly what he promised to take from me."

Ellen Barkin, who briefly dated Depp after making the 1998 movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas together, had her 2019 deposition played for the courtroom Thursday. Barkin, 68, testified that Depp was "controlling" and "demanding" in their time together, adding that he was "just a jealous man" who once threw a wine bottle in her direction. Depp has denied this allegation.

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey was briefly engaged to Depp more than 30 years ago. In her recent memoir Out of the Corner, she recalled her ex as being "sweet" before their relationship got strained when he became "crazy jealous and paranoid about what I'd been up to while he was gone." She wrote, "I kept wondering how or if I was ever going to get that easygoing, funny, devoted, adoring guy back."