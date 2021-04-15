Eurovision's Icelandic Town Húsavík Launches Grassroots Oscars Campaign After Best Original Song Nomination

The song "Húsavík" has been nominated for an Oscar and the real-life town it's based on is hoping for a win on Oscar night

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams' Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is set in a real Icelandic town—and the mayor has launched a campaign to nab the Oscar for Best Original Song!

The town of Húsavík, which is more than five and a half hours northeast of the country's capital of Reykjavík, created a grassroots campaign for the song "Húsavík," which was performed by Ferrell, 53, and McAdams, 42, in the film.

Óskar Óskarsson, Húsavík's mayor, is leading the campaign with charming and comical videos showcasing the town and expressing his hope that the song will win on Oscar night.

"Soon, I may not be anymore the only Óskar in town," Óskarsson said. "That's why I'm preparing a huge welcoming party. I am working day and night and I also have a fancy new outfit. I am doing all I can do."

An Instagram account was also created for the town's Oscar campaign, with the bio reading, "Independent Oscar Campaign by the people of Húsavík for the song about our hometown."

The Visit Húsavík Instagram account shared a video from the campaign Friday, writing in the caption, "He is back! An Óskar for Húsavík - Óskar's Night 🤩🙏The only Óskar in Húsavík is preparing for a second Oscar to move into town!"

"The most beautiful village in the world is baring their heart, soul, and whales to realize their dream—to open a Eurovision-inspired museum," the caption read. "Will the song 'Húsavík', shortlisted for a best original song Academy Award® from the film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, help them reach their dream? @oskarforhusavik @northiceland."

The song has been streamed more than 26 million times and was written by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson. Each of the songwriters has written for almost every Top 40 artist of the decade, including Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Britney Spears.

Since the nomination, the town of Húsavík has also launched an official "An Óskar for Húsavík" website and has started painting its Main Street red to create their own "red carpet" moments.