Storm Reid Keeps a Low Profile at College: 'I'm Just Storm the Student in My Sweats'

Storm Reid's name may appear on Hollywood marquees and movie posters, but when she's on campus at the University of Southern California, "I'm just Storm the student," she says.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, Reid, 19, who stars in the new thriller Missing, says she's not one to try to stand out at school.

"I'm in my sweats on my way to class on my scooter," continues Reid, who's also known for playing Gia, the heartbroken younger sister of addict Rue (Zendaya) on HBO's hit Euphoria.

The Atlanta native started acting as a child, and landed roles in movies like 2013's Twelve Years a Slave and 2018's A Wrinkle in Time. Even though she's found phenomenal success in show business, she found herself craving the things a typical teen would experience.

"I was feeling very fulfilled as a young person that was working but not necessarily as a young person experiencing young-people things," she says.

"I get to experience things that people will never get to experience in their lifetime, which I'm cognizant of and I'm very grateful for," says Reid. "But I do want to go to the football games, I do want to go to the parties, I do want to just go hang out with my friends and walk around campus at 3:00 AM sometimes."

Now her in sophomore year at USC, Reid is taking drama classes and minoring in African American studies. "It's probably one of the best decisions I've ever made," Reid says of enrolling in college.

She lives in an on-campus apartment with a close friend in order to get the "full experience" of university life," she says.

Reid says she identifies with June, the character she plays in Missing, about a teen's search for her mom (Nia Long) who disappears while on vacation. "She's just really trying to become her own person and I'm trying to do the same thing," says Reid.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

At the movie's Jan. 12 premiere in L.A., Reid brought boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, a 20-year-old college football player and son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, as her date.

"He's super sweet, super talented," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."

Missing is playing in theaters nationwide Jan. 20.

