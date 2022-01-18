One of Zendaya’s pals and costars, Hunter Schafer, was given exclusive access to the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Visited Zendaya on Spider-Man: No Way Home Set: 'It Was Insane'

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer got a top secret peek at the Spider-Man: No Way Home set.

The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night to promote the latest season of the HBO show where host Jimmy Kimmel asked her about visiting her costar and Spider-Man actress Zendaya on the set of the billion-dollar Marvel movie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When they were filming the most recent Spider-Man, I went and visited Z at her place in Atlanta while they were filming," Schafer, 23, said. "[I] got to go see the set and stuff in their little bunker that Ned and MJ stay in."

When Kimmel asked her if they let her see the set, the actress said, "Yeah, yeah, I came by. It was insane."

Kimmel asked if she'd been made to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) to prevent leaks online. Schafer responded, "Surprisingly, no. Not that I remember. Now that you bring that up, that's kind of strange."

The third Spider-Man film in Tom Holland's iteration of the superhero became the first movie to make $1 billion at the box office since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Hunter Schafer and Zendaya Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The last movie to garner $1 billion at the box office was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hit theaters in December 2019. Many countries began shutting down due to COVID-19 in the months immediately following the film's release.

The sequel, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has become one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time at the domestic box office, surpassing an estimated $609 million and counting, according to Box Office Mojo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After a massive opening weekend last month, Holland, 25, thanked fans on Instagram, writing, "Wow guys I can't believe these numbers. You made this possible. Your love and support means the world to me."

"Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven't seen Spider-Man No Way Home yet… merry Christmas and you know what to do," he added.