Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Joins Upcoming Hunger Games Prequel

The actress is joining the cast of previously announced stars Rachel Zegler and her real-life boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera

Hunter Schafer is adding another exciting role her her growing resumé.

The Euphoria actress, 23, is joining the cast of the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, as Tigris Snow. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.

Her character is the cousin to President Coriolanus Snow, the outlet said, "who advises him in everything — from his role as mentor to the core of his moral compass."

The official Instagram for the prequel made the casting announcement on Wednesday.

In May, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Tom Blyth (from Epix's new Western adventure series Billy the Kid) will play young President Snow.

On May 31, Lionsgate revealed that West Side Story star Rachel Zegler will star as Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from District 12 in the 10th Hunger Games.

In June, it was announced that Zegler's former West Side Story costar and real-life boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera would star as Sejanus Plinth, a Hunger Games mentor who befriends a young Snow.

Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Schafer's character, who eventually becomes a stylist in the Hunger Games, was originally played by Eugenie Bondurant in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2.

Per an official press release from Lionsgate, additional cast members for the film include: Jerome Lance as Marcus, a tribute from District 2; Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote, one of Coriolanus's closest friends and mentor to a tribute from District 11; Knox Gibson as Bobbin, a tribute from District 8; Mackenzie Lansing as Coral, a tribute from District 4; Aamer Husain as Felix Ravinstill, a mentor to a tribute from District 11; Nick Benson as Jessup, a tribute from District 12; Laurel Marsden as Mayfair Lipp, a girl from District 12; Lilly Cooper as Arachne Crane, a mentor to a tribute from District 10; Luna Steeples as Dill, a tribute from District 11; and Hiroki Berrecloth as Treech, a tribute from District 7.

Based on Suzanne Collins' 2019 novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the upcoming film will follow a young President Snow (played in the original films by Donald Sutherland) before he became president of Panem.

The book serves as a prequel to the Hunger Games series as it follows Snow before he became the powerful president in the original trilogy. It takes place during the 10th Hunger Games, during which Snow serves as a mentor to a tribute named Lucy Gray Baird for District 12.

Throughout the story, we get a closer look at how the Hunger Games transformed over the years and how Snow eventually became the villainous politician who torments Katniss Everdeen.

During the 2022 CinemaCon, Lionsgate announced that the film would be released in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023. The studio also shared a short teaser that featured icy tree branches with the text, "The world will discover… who is a songbird… and who is a snake."

Collins' dystopian novels and film adaptations were a huge hit during their initial release, leaving fans more than eager for this next journey.