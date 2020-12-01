Ethan Peck stars in the George Clooney film The Midnight Sky on Netflix on Dec. 23

Ethan Peck: Get to Know Gregory Peck's Grandson Who's Playing a Younger George Clooney in New Movie

Ethan Peck is taking on the role of a lifetime — a younger version of George Clooney!

The actor, who hails from an acting dynasty, stars as a younger version of Clooney's character, Augustine Lofthouse, in the upcoming Netflix film The Midnight Sky.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Directed by Clooney, 59, the sci-fi film is based on the Lily Brooks-Dalton novel Good Morning, Midnight, and follows the story of Augustine, a lonely scientist living in the Arctic as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning to Earth after a global catastrophe.

Here's everything to know about rising star Peck.

1. He's played a younger version of Spock

Ethan entered the mainstream with the ABC family series 10 Things I Hate About You, taking over Heath Ledger's character.

His future in the industry was cemented when he took on the role of Spock in the CBS All Access show Star Trek: Discovery where he appeared in its second season.

"I think I then had a full panic attack," Ethan told CBS' Watch magazine in 2019 of landing the role. "I had to sit down on the curb, and I was in tears."

"I was so overwhelmed and so grateful," he continued. "And then there was a part of me that was afraid because of the responsibility [of playing Spock]. There were a lot of feelings rushing in."

As for whether he was able to deliver the iconic Vulcan salute, Ethan said, "Yes! I grew up playing cello so I have very dexterous fingers."

2. His grandfather is Gregory Peck

The actor's grandfather was To Kill a Mockingbird star, Gregory Peck. In 2010, Ethan told PEOPLE Gregory "was just grandpa to me."

"He taught me how to float in a swimming pool," the actor recalled. "He passed when I was 17, and I don’t recall ever having a conversation with him about acting. I have so many questions for him now."

Ethan told Maxim in 2016 he doesn't feel the "weight" of his grandfather's legacy.

Image zoom Ethan Peck; Gregory Peck | Credit: Getty Images (2)

"I don't feel like that at all, because there's also a distance," he said. "I don't do this because of him, as hard as that might be to believe."

He further discussed his grandfather with Watch magazine, saying, "The truth is I didn't feel that close to him—unfortunately there wasn't that much opportunity. So I don't feel that connected to him."

"However, I do feel deeply connected to my father, and I think from him I've inherited the qualities that Gregory Peck is famous for. My father is a great man," he said.

3. His roots are in the U.S. military

Peck's father, Stephen, is the President and CEO of U.S. VETS, an organization seeking to end veteran homelessness in the United States.

Stephen, son of Gregory and his first wife Greta Kukkonen, was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1968 after graduating from Northwestern University. He served as a lieutenant in the 1st Marine Division in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970 before leaving the Marines in March 1971.

Ethan honored his father in a touching Instagram post in November 2019, writing, "Last week, I shared the stage with my father, Stephen Peck, for the very first time."

"I introduced him before he spoke at the #USVets Salute Gala to raise funds for what will become the largest veterans housing community in the country at the West LA VA," the actor wrote. "He's not only the CEO of @usvets_national and captaining this initiative, he's also one of the most noble and compassionate people I know—I have much to learn from him."

"A belated Veterans Day post, but I've been feeling grateful this week for the service of the members of our armed forces, my father included. #VeteransDay #USMC."

4. Ethan has worked on several projects including Gossip Girl and That '70s Show

The actor planted his roots in Hollywood at an early age, starring as a younger version of Kelso in That '70s Show and having a small part in Gossip Girl.

He also starred in the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen 1999 film Passport to Paris when he was a child, as well as Madam Secretary, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and the Netflix Christmas film The Holiday Calendar.

Ethan will soon be seen next to Clooney, Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Kyle Chandler, Caoilinn Springall, Demián Bichir and Sophie Rundle in The Midnight Sky.