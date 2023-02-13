Ethan Hawke Jokes About Taking Son's Seat at NBA Game to Chat with 'Brilliant' Super Bowl Singer Rihanna

"I'm hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment," Ethan Hawke captioned a post that appears to show him swapping seats to sit next to Rihanna at a basketball game

By
Published on February 13, 2023 09:36 PM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1622 -- Pictured: Actor Ethan Hawke poses backstage on Thursday, March 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ethan Hawke seems to be a proud member of the Rihanna Navy.

On Monday, the Raymond & Ray actor, 52, swooned over Rihanna's Super Bowl performance and looked back on a hilarious moment with his son.

Hawke shared throwback photos of him and his son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, now 21, sitting courtside at an NBA game.

The series of photos — which date back to 2015 — begin with Levon sitting in between the "Needed Me" singer, 34, and Hawke. In the next snap, Hawke is sitting next to Rihanna, with his then-teenage son now on the end. Levon appears to be embarrassed as he puts his palm on his forehead.

The carousel ends with an image of Rihanna and the actor still talking as Levon looks on.

Referencing his son's reaction, Hawke captioned the moment, "After Rihanna's brilliant half time performance, I'm hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment."

In the comments section, Hawke's fellow celebrity friends shared their thoughts, with Gwyneth Paltrow pointing out how far back Hawke is leaning in one photo while he chats with the nine-time Grammy winner.

"Could you sit up straight, for god's sake? You're sitting next to Rihanna!" she wrote.

Andy Cohen also chimed in, writing, "BEST PIC EVER."

During her performance on Sunday night, Rihanna hit the stage with her baby bump, revealing that she is pregnant with her second child.

A source has since told PEOPLE that she was "super excited to confirm" the news.

RELATED VIDEO: A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," said the insider.

The source also noted that the musician, who is expecting again with rapper A$AP Rocky (né Rakim Mayers), "wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," added the insider.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rihanna took the stage Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, dressed head-to-toe in bright red, revealing a baby bump, and becoming the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to show her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the exciting pregnancy news to PEOPLE Sunday night.

Related Articles
rihanna
Rihanna Was 'Super Excited' to Confirm Pregnancy News at Super Bowl, Wants 'Several Kids': Source
https://twitter.com/Rap/status/1624937097093062661/photo/1 RapTV @Rap Rick Ross and ASAP Rocky at the SuperBowl 👀‼️
A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Hinted She Was 'Bringing Someone' Before Revealing Baby Bump at Super Bowl Halftime
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna's Super Bowl Dancer Reveals She 'Did Not Know' Singer Was Pregnant During Live Performance
https://www.instagram.com/p/ColUDwJLFFT/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D caradelevingne Verified #teamrihanna 2h
Cara Delevingne Supports Pregnant Rihanna at Super Bowl in Savage x Fenty T-Shirt: #TeamRihanna 
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Is Pregnant with Second Baby, Reveals Bump During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Pregnant Rihanna Cradles Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo Taken During Super Bowl 2023
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna Performs Her Greatest Hits on Aerial Platforms During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
All About Rihanna's Fiery Pregnancy Reveal Outfit During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cole4M3gXfB/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D mdollas11 Verified SUPERBOWL2023!!! 🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧 Love you forevaaaa sis @badgalriri 1h
See Pregnant Rihanna Celebrate Triumphant Super Bowl Halftime Performance Backstage with Friends
Rihanna performs on stage during the Super Bowl Half Time show
Every Photo from Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023
Rihanna Dazzles in More Than $1M Worth of Diamonds During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
rihanna and son
Rihanna Admits Work-Life Balance Is 'Almost Impossible' as a New Mom: 'It's Very Different'
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Super Bowl: A Relieved Rihanna, Dancing Adele and a Chiefs Victory Song
Jay-Z poses looks on with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
See All the Celebrities Cheering at Super Bowl 2023
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); Rihanna/TikTok . https://www.tiktok.com/@rihanna/video/7178123165229419818?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178123165229419818.
Rihanna Opens Up About Life as a Mom with Her Baby Son: 'It Just Got Better with Him'