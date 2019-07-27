Maya Hawke Reveals Dad Ethan Hawke Helped Her Land Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Ethan Hawke is always ready to lend a helping hand when it comes to his daughter’s career.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earlier this week, Maya Hawke revealed that her father helped her land her role in the new Quentin Tarantino film.

“I got an audition for the project through the normal channels through my agents and I did an audition in my bedroom with my dad,” the 21-year-old Stranger Things actress, who plays one of Charles Manson’s family members in the movie, told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

“We sent in the tape to Quentin and I got a callback,” she shared, adding that the callback process “was unlike anything I’ve ever been through… except for maybe audition for drama school.“

Detailing the all-day process, Maya said that “we worked on the scene in many different ways and in many different combinations of people.”

“Eventually he found a group of people who were doing the scene in a way that he liked. And then everyone went home and people got the call,” she explained.

Ethan has long been a very vocal champion of his daughter.

Just days after the third season of Stranger Things began streaming on Netflix, the 48-year-old actor praised her work in the series.

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a promotional video of Maya in character as Robin.

“Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing,” he sweetly added.

Maya previously revealed that she had been “excited” to work with Tarantino, a director her mother has worked with numerous times.

“I’ve never been on a set where every single person who was there was equally as excited to be there as the actors and the director and everyone were,” Hawke told PEOPLE at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday.

“He’s been working with the same people for so long and he’s executed such amazing work. Everyone has a tremendous amount of faith in him and in the projects and it gives an amazing collaborative feeling on set,” she added.

Thurman first worked with Tarantino on Pulp Fiction (1994), followed by Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) and Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004).