Ethan Hawke and His Wife of 12 Years, Ryan, Take a Stroll Together in New York City

Ethan Hawke and his wife Ryan Hawke made a rare public outing in New York City.

The private couple was seen taking a stroll on Wednesday, with Ethan staying a few steps ahead of Ryan as they briskly headed to their destination. It's their first sighting together in over a year.

Ethan, 50, and Ryan have been married since 2008 and share two daughters: Clementine, 12, and Indiana, 9. The Boyhood Oscar nominee is also dad to actress Maya Hawke, 22, and son Levon, 18, from his previous marriage to actress Uma Thurman.

Not much is known about the private couple as they are rarely seen together. One of their recent appearances came in Sept. 2018 when she supported him at the premiere of his movie Blaze.

Ethan and Thurman were married from 1998 to 2005 after they met on the 1996 set of Gattaca. The two first split in 2003, the year after their son was born, and filed for divorce in 2004.

In a 2018 interview, Ethan revealed his marriage to Thurman began to fall apart after he earned an Oscar nomination for the 2001 film Training Day.

“In a lot of ways, it could have been the beginning of something. It was the best moment of my career,” he told GQ of his nomination. “Like, ‘Maybe, maybe you could be commercially viable.’ But I got divorced and my personal life fell apart.”

Ethan said he was “depressed” at the time and struggled with the ascension of his career while his marriage began to dissolve.

“I don’t know if you feel this way, but when you’re depressed, it’s really easy to see everything that is fake about other people and life, and I just started seeing that,” he said. “How phony celebrity was, how phony everything is. You channel your inner Holden Caulfield, you know?”

While it wasn’t easy getting past his depression, Ethan said he was lucky to have a support system to help him through it, including his two children with Thurman.