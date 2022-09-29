Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor Are Half-Brothers with Dad Issues in 'Raymond & Ray' Trailer

Raymond & Ray is streaming on Apple TV+ Oct. 21

By
Published on September 29, 2022 11:09 AM

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor play half-brothers-turned-grave-diggers in the upcoming dramedy Raymond & Ray.

The Apple Original film, which world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, follows the estranged brothers, Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke), as they reunite to attend their horrible father's funeral — and, per his final wishes, dig his grave together.

The trailer opens with Raymond knocking on his brother's door to break the news.

"Our father is dead," he tells Ray. "His last wish was that his sons attend his funeral."

To which an indifferent Ray replies: "We don't have to go. He's dead. He'll never know."

ewan-mcgregor-ethan-hawke-Raymond-and-Ray-movie
Apple TV

Despite calling him things like "a monster" and "the cheapest man who ever lived," the brother duo decide to fulfill their father's last request: embarking on an adventure that requires them to navigate their complicated relationships with him — and each other.

"The old man was always screwing with us," Raymond says to his brother from the passenger seat. "But forgiveness is good."

In the process, they meet up with a nurse who tended to their father (Sophie Okonedo), as well as his lover (Maribel Verdú) and her son (Maxim Swinton) — who is revealed to be their half-brother.

Raymond & Ray movie on Apple TV
Apple TV

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Set to "Changes" by Charles Bradley — foreshadowing, no doubt — the latter half of the trailer is an emotional rollercoaster that culminates in a bit of wisdom from Hawke's character.

"It's going to take a whole lot more than a hole in the ground to get the old man out of your head," he tells his brother.

Raymond and Ray apple tv
Apple TV

Raymond & Ray was written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia (Albert Nobbs). Its cast also includes Oscar Nuñez, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Todd Louiso.

Raymond & Ray is streaming on Apple TV+ Oct. 21

Related Articles
Joanne Woodward
Ethan Hawke Reveals 'Secret' to Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's 'Lifelong Love Affair'
Ethan Hawke / Instagram Maya Hawke . https://www.instagram.com/p/CgUmQXuLrrn/.
Maya Hawke Is the Spitting Image of Uma Thurman as She Poses for Photo with Her Dad Ethan Hawke
FX Network 2017 All-Star Upfront
Ewan McGregor and Ex-Wife Eve Mavrakis Finalize Their Divorce 3 Years After Split
Camila Mendes as Drea and Maya Hawke as Eleanor in Do Revenge.
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke Are Out for Vengeance in Trailer for High School Dark Comedy 'Do Revenge'
Ethan Hawke attends the Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight" at El Capitan Theatre on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ethan Hawke Recalls He 'Doubled Down on the Life of an Actor' amid 'Bad Press' from Uma Thurman Divorce
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Ewan McGregor Keeps an Eye on a Young Luke Skywalker in New 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' Teaser
amber heard
Celebrity Babies Born in 2021
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Ewan McGregor and girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead share some PDA moments together on a romantic day out in Manhattan's Soho area
Ewan McGregor Marries Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 'Small' Ceremony with Family, Close Friends: Source
Ewan McGregor; Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Date Night! Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Walk Red Carpet at Producers Guild Awards
Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac attend the Moon Knight Los Angeles Special Launch Event
'Moon Knight' 's Ethan Hawke, Oscar Isaac Reveal Their Kids Are 'Not That Impressed' by Their Films
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Ewan McGregor, Lily Collins and Robert Pattinson
Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor, and Robert Pattinson Reunite to Host GO Campaign Gala
(L-r) Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Brian Bowen Smith
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' 's Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on 'Nice' Fan Reactions to S'tar Wars' Prequels
Ethan and Olivia Plath, from TLC's Welcome to Plathville, pose together at the studio in Cairo, Georgia.; As seen on Welcome to Plathville, mother Kim Plath portraits in Cairo, Georgia.
'Welcome to Plathville' : Ethan and Kim Plath Reunite for First Time in Dramatic Mid-Season Trailer
Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor Says Sharing the 'Star Wars' Universe with Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Is 'Amazing'