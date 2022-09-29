Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor Are Half-Brothers with Dad Issues in 'Raymond & Ray' Trailer

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor play half-brothers-turned-grave-diggers in the upcoming dramedy Raymond & Ray.

The Apple Original film, which world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, follows the estranged brothers, Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke), as they reunite to attend their horrible father's funeral — and, per his final wishes, dig his grave together.

The trailer opens with Raymond knocking on his brother's door to break the news.

"Our father is dead," he tells Ray. "His last wish was that his sons attend his funeral."

To which an indifferent Ray replies: "We don't have to go. He's dead. He'll never know."

Despite calling him things like "a monster" and "the cheapest man who ever lived," the brother duo decide to fulfill their father's last request: embarking on an adventure that requires them to navigate their complicated relationships with him — and each other.

"The old man was always screwing with us," Raymond says to his brother from the passenger seat. "But forgiveness is good."

In the process, they meet up with a nurse who tended to their father (Sophie Okonedo), as well as his lover (Maribel Verdú) and her son (Maxim Swinton) — who is revealed to be their half-brother.

Set to "Changes" by Charles Bradley — foreshadowing, no doubt — the latter half of the trailer is an emotional rollercoaster that culminates in a bit of wisdom from Hawke's character.

"It's going to take a whole lot more than a hole in the ground to get the old man out of your head," he tells his brother.

Raymond & Ray was written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia (Albert Nobbs). Its cast also includes Oscar Nuñez, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Todd Louiso.

Raymond & Ray is streaming on Apple TV+ Oct. 21